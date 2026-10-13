Princess Eugenie Shares Adorable Video of Her Husband Cradling Their Newborn Daughter

The Princess shared the video to mark the couple's eighth wedding anniversary. They married on October 12, 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. In the video, Jack holds his daughter while gently stroking her head, which the newborn appears to enjoy.

"What you can't hear in this video is Jack asking our daughter if she likes her head being massaged that way," Princess Eugenie wrote in the caption. "So thoughtful, caring and best Dada there is to our three. Couldn't have wished for a better partner."