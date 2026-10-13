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Princess Eugenie Shares Adorable Video of Her Husband Cradling Their Newborn Daughter

What a cutie

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By Clara Stein
Published Oct 13, 2026
7:30pm
princess eugenie husband cradles newborn daughter
Jacqueline Lawrie/LNP/Shutterstock

The British royal family received a delightful addition over the summer, when Princess Eugenie welcomed her third child (and first daughter) with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank was born on August 3 and her name was announced two weeks later. Miss Adelaide joins her two older brothers, August and Ernest; none of the children will receive a royal title—her brothers are styled "Master." Recently, Princess Eugenie pulled back the curtain on their family life to share a sweet video of Jack cradling Adelaide, and it's making my eyes well up.

The Princess shared the video to mark the couple's eighth wedding anniversary. They married on October 12, 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. In the video, Jack holds his daughter while gently stroking her head, which the newborn appears to enjoy.

"What you can't hear in this video is Jack asking our daughter if she likes her head being massaged that way," Princess Eugenie wrote in the caption. "So thoughtful, caring and best Dada there is to our three. Couldn't have wished for a better partner."

Miss Adelaide may be the only girl in her family, but she joins her two cousins, Sienna (born in 2021) and Athena (born in 2025), who are the daughters of Princess Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice. The latter shares her girls with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. There are, of course, second cousins, too. I wonder what Princess Charlotte and Lilibet think of the newest little addition to the (royal) kids table.

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Clara Stein

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