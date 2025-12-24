About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Princess Anne's Christmas Card Revealed—and There's a Hidden Surprise on the Back

She signed it, 'From Anne & Tim'

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Dec 24, 2025
1:00pm
princess anne christmas card
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Christmas has finally arrived, but for the British royal family, they've been preparing for the big event for weeks. Prince Louis turned heads at Kate Middleton's annual Christmas concert (where she donned her Christmas coat). King Charles shared a touching Advent message. And, of course, the royals sent out their Christmas cards.

One such card came from the hardest working royal, Princess Anne herself.

Earlier this month, the Governor of Queensland, Australia, posted a photo of Princess Anne's Christmas card on social media—and it came with a fun surprise on the back.

The holiday card shows a sweet image of Princess Anne riding in a carriage with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. The accompanying message reads, "With Best Wishes for a Happy and Peaceful Christmas and New Year." The card is signed, "from Anne and Tim." I love the personal touch.

But that's not all. The second slide in the post shows the back of the card with a hidden surprise: Princess Anne's monogram.

The Queensland Governor captioned her post, "The arrival of a special Christmas card from The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence has set a festive tone at Government House."

Princess Anne wasn't the only royal to send out a Christmas card this year. In fact, her brother, the king, sent one out as well (though I noticed something super strange about his).

The inscription of the king's card reads, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

The unsigned card came with the caption, "It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! The King and Queen are pleased to share this year’s Christmas card, featuring a photograph taken in the grounds of Villa Wolkonsky in Rome during Their Majesties’ State Visit to The Republic of Italy in April."

Here's hoping the royals take a well-deserved break after such a busy December.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Kate Middleton Dazzles in Blue Sequins—But Royal Fans Are Seriously Divided on the Look

Philip Mutz Headshot
Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe