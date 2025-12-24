Princess Anne's Christmas Card Revealed—and There's a Hidden Surprise on the Back

Christmas has finally arrived, but for the British royal family, they've been preparing for the big event for weeks. Prince Louis turned heads at Kate Middleton's annual Christmas concert (where she donned her Christmas coat). King Charles shared a touching Advent message. And, of course, the royals sent out their Christmas cards.

One such card came from the hardest working royal, Princess Anne herself.

Earlier this month, the Governor of Queensland, Australia, posted a photo of Princess Anne's Christmas card on social media—and it came with a fun surprise on the back.