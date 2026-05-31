Princess Anne may not be the flashiest royal in terms of style, but I can always count on her to deliver with an eye-catching brooch. It's an elegant little detail that often carries meaning for the event, organization or country that she's visiting. The Princess Royal recently wrapped a three-day visit to Greece, where she and Sir Timothy Laurence joined Greece's President, Konstantinos Tasoulas, in commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Crete. During her public engagements, Princess Anne leaned on a favorite brooch with historic significance.
Princess Anne Wears a Favorite Brooch—and Two Mystery Brooches—While on State Visit to Greece
Leaning on an old favorite
While the Princess sported several brooches during her trip, the one most easily identifiable was her beloved Gold Ribbon Brooch, featuring a lose gold knot with diamond studs. Princess Anne first wore this brooch in February 1969 while joining Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Edward in welcoming Colonel Frank Borman, Apollo 8 commander, to Buckingham Palace. Though it doesn't have any direct ties to her state visit to Greece, it is a steady wardrobe staple that the 75-year-old often pulls out for major events. She recently wore it for Easter Sunday services, as well as her 70th birthday portraits in 2020, 2015's ANZAC Day and 2014's unveiling of the Magna Carta in Washington D.C.
In addition to her Gold Ribbon Brooch, the Princess Royal also sported two mysterious pieces; one a square with navy accents to complement her matching blazer, the other appearing to be a gold crown of laurels in which was set an inscription, possibly in Greek.
During Princess Anne's visit, she and Sir Timothy visited with relatives of those who fought in the conflict, observed fly pasts from the Red Arrows (The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team) and attended a traditional Cretan flag parade. They then visited Athens, where she met President Tasoulas at the Presidential Mansion and presided over events in her capacity as President of the Mission to Seafarers.