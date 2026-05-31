Princess Anne Wears a Favorite Brooch—and Two Mystery Brooches—While on State Visit to Greece

While the Princess sported several brooches during her trip, the one most easily identifiable was her beloved Gold Ribbon Brooch, featuring a lose gold knot with diamond studs. Princess Anne first wore this brooch in February 1969 while joining Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Edward in welcoming Colonel Frank Borman, Apollo 8 commander, to Buckingham Palace. Though it doesn't have any direct ties to her state visit to Greece, it is a steady wardrobe staple that the 75-year-old often pulls out for major events. She recently wore it for Easter Sunday services, as well as her 70th birthday portraits in 2020, 2015's ANZAC Day and 2014's unveiling of the Magna Carta in Washington D.C.

In addition to her Gold Ribbon Brooch, the Princess Royal also sported two mysterious pieces; one a square with navy accents to complement her matching blazer, the other appearing to be a gold crown of laurels in which was set an inscription, possibly in Greek.