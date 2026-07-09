Nicole Kidman Shares Rare Throwback Photos of Her Daughter in Honor of Her 18th Birthday

Sunday spent her birthday week in Paris walking in the Dior Haute Couture show at the Musée Rodin. She also wore a custom Dior look to the Met Gala, which she attended with her mom, who wore Chanel. The teenager has a strong relationship with the Anderson-helmed French fashion house, having also walked in the Cruise collection and participated in ad campaigns. She has also worked as a model for Calvin Klein and partnered with Miu Miu among other big names since her modeling debut in 2024.

While her modeling career appears to be flourishing, Sunday has a dream of studying filmmaking, with a particular interest in psychological horror. Per Elle Australia, she also takes after Kidman with her admiration for female directors. As for any words of wisdom her mother passed on? Sunday told the outlet:

“The biggest piece of industry advice Mum has given to me is to always be on time. There’s always going to be something with an early call time that you don’t want to get up for, but it’s really important to be on time because it shows that you’re prepared and grateful to be there.”