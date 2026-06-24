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Sandra Bullock Shares Rare 'Practical Magic 2' BTS Photos—and a 2-Word Message for Fans

Let the countdown begin

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 24, 2026
3:45pm
Sandra Bullock Practical Magic 720x780
Matt Baron/BEI

The countdown is officially on for Practical Magic 2, and while fans still have a few months to wait before the sequel hits theaters in September, the cast is already doing their part to keep the excitement alive. Between set teases and social media crumbs, the vibes are very much “stay tuned.”

Sandra Bullock, 61, who joined Instagram earlier this year, recently hopped on the platform to share a behind-the-scenes moment from filming.

The image appears to be a screenshot from set footage showing Bullock between Maisie Williams and Joey King, the three leaning into each other. But it was her caption that really sticks out. Above the image, she simply wrote, “Get ready…”

Sandra Bullock Instagram
Sandra Bullock/Instagram

Nicole Kidman, 59, is also leaning into the teasing. She posted her own update on Instagram Stories, sharing a snapshot of herself in retro-style sunglasses while holding a black cat on set.

Bullock and Kidman are reprising their roles as the iconic duo Gilly and Sally Owens in Practical Magic 2.

Nicole Kidman IG
Nicole Kidman/Instagram

The sequel picks up after the events of the first movie, which was based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel. This time around, the Owens family legacy is once again front and center, with new secrets emerging that force the sisters to confront everything they thought they had already put behind them.

The follow-up also expands the story to include the next generation, with one of Sally’s daughters playing a more active role in trying to break the family curse. In the original film, viewers met Kylie and Antonia, Sally’s daughters with her late husband Michael. Joey King is confirmed to play one of Sally’s daughters, though it’s still unclear exactly which one or whether both will appear in the sequel.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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