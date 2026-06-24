Sandra Bullock Shares Rare 'Practical Magic 2' BTS Photos—and a 2-Word Message for Fans

The countdown is officially on for Practical Magic 2, and while fans still have a few months to wait before the sequel hits theaters in September, the cast is already doing their part to keep the excitement alive. Between set teases and social media crumbs, the vibes are very much “stay tuned.”

Sandra Bullock, 61, who joined Instagram earlier this year, recently hopped on the platform to share a behind-the-scenes moment from filming.

The image appears to be a screenshot from set footage showing Bullock between Maisie Williams and Joey King, the three leaning into each other. But it was her caption that really sticks out. Above the image, she simply wrote, “Get ready…”