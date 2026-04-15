Sandra Bullock Dons Racy Bra & Blazer for 'Practical Magic 2' Appearance

Bullock and Kidman reprise their roles as Sally (Bullock) and Gillian (Kidman) Owens in Practical Magic 2, which premieres in September. Following the events of the first film, adapted from Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel of the same name, the Owens sisters must contend with their family legacy after new secrets come to life. The second installment sees greater involvement from the next generation, with one of Sally's daughters slated to have a more active role in the quest to break the family curse. The first movie introduced viewers to Kylie and Antonia, Sally's children with her now deceased husband, Michael. Joey King is cast as one of the unnamed daughters in Practical Magic 2, so it remains to be seen who she will play and if both daughters will make an appearance.

All I can say is that as long as someone pours a Midnight Margarita, I'll be there.