When it comes to daring fashion, Nicole Kidman has been serving lately. But during a recent appearance at CinemaCon, the Scarpetta actress, who attended in support of Practical Magic 2, was actually outshined by her co-star, Sandra Bullock. The two walked the red carpet in coordinating outfits; Kidman opting for a simple, demure black dress while Bullock bared it all in a bold suit.
Sandra Bullock Dons Racy Bra & Blazer for 'Practical Magic 2' Appearance
Plus, a Nicole Kidman reunion
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The Blind Side actress donned a cherry red pantsuit from Gabriela Hearst's 2026 resort collection (similar here,
$80; $56). But she took the bold hue a notch further by forgoing a blouse. She took a page from Timothée Chalamet's 2022 no-shirt Oscars look and instead wore what appears to be a black leather bra.
Bullock and Kidman reprise their roles as Sally (Bullock) and Gillian (Kidman) Owens in Practical Magic 2, which premieres in September. Following the events of the first film, adapted from Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel of the same name, the Owens sisters must contend with their family legacy after new secrets come to life. The second installment sees greater involvement from the next generation, with one of Sally's daughters slated to have a more active role in the quest to break the family curse. The first movie introduced viewers to Kylie and Antonia, Sally's children with her now deceased husband, Michael. Joey King is cast as one of the unnamed daughters in Practical Magic 2, so it remains to be seen who she will play and if both daughters will make an appearance.
All I can say is that as long as someone pours a Midnight Margarita, I'll be there.