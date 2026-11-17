Prince William and Kate Middleton have no shortage of picture-perfect moments. Whether they're hosting state banquets, attending movie premieres or visiting local charitable organizations, the Prince and Princess of Wales always know how to make an entrance. And their latest appearance is no exception.

The royal couple, both 44, stepped out for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday, Nov. 17. To mark the occasion, Kensington Palace shared a stunning photo of the pair looking effortlessly glamorous as they arrived on the green carpet.

Catherine stunned in a vermilion Anarkali by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan. The floor-length gown featured intricate gold embroidery, emerald green gems, sheer sleeves and a dramatic flowing skirt.