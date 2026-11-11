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Prince William Just Took on a Surprising New Role—and It's a Royal First

Hello, plot twist

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 11, 2026
3:43pm
Prince William Guest Editor Country Life 720x780
Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

Prince William has been checking off some pretty major firsts lately. Just recently, he became the first member of the royal family to appear on The Graham Norton Show. Now, the Prince of Wales is adding another unexpected title to his résumé: guest editor.

The future king, 44, stepped into the editorial role for Country Life, sharing a closer look at his favorite things, his love of the countryside and the causes that mean the most to him in the magazine's November 11 issue.

Alongside a photo of the magazine's cover, which features William smiling with his arms resting on a wooden fence against a backdrop of lush, rolling green hills, the royal shared a little more about the project on social media.

"Guest editing @countrylifemagazine with our shared passion for the countryside and the vital role it plays in the nation’s culture," the caption read. "Celebrating the people, places and stewardship to secure its future for generations to come."

The accompanying carousel featured several candid snapshots of the prince, including one of him smiling under an umbrella in the rain, another showing him chatting with patrons at a pub and a third featuring him in camouflage gear alongside military colleagues. Each photo also offered a little insight into William's perspective, thanks to quotes from the royal himself.

William also shared a sweet throwback family snapshot featuring Princess Catherine, Prince George and Prince Louis, giving royal fans a rare glimpse into their family life.

"The countryside is a place of escape for children, a place of peace and tranquillity," he wrote alongside the family photo. "The dogs have always been the bridge for us as a family: they make the children want to go for walks, to go and explore. We encourage them to get outside as much as they can.”

Between the unexpected editorial gig and the sweet family moment, William is giving us plenty of reasons to keep up with his latest chapter.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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