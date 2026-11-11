Prince William Just Took on a Surprising New Role—and It's a Royal First

Prince William has been checking off some pretty major firsts lately. Just recently, he became the first member of the royal family to appear on The Graham Norton Show. Now, the Prince of Wales is adding another unexpected title to his résumé: guest editor.

The future king, 44, stepped into the editorial role for Country Life, sharing a closer look at his favorite things, his love of the countryside and the causes that mean the most to him in the magazine's November 11 issue.

Alongside a photo of the magazine's cover, which features William smiling with his arms resting on a wooden fence against a backdrop of lush, rolling green hills, the royal shared a little more about the project on social media.