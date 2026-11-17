It's not exactly unusual to see the royals getting chauffeured around. Between official outings, state visits and glamorous events, there'sosomeone else behind the wheel. But during a trip to Mumbai, India, for the Earthshot Prize Awards, Prince William decided to switch things up and take on driving duties himself, with Kate Middleton as the ultimate passenger princess.

In a video shared Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, got a firsthand look at one of the electric vehicles developed by a 2026 Earthshot Prize finalist. William even opened the door for Catherine before climbing into the driver's seat of a three-wheeled electric rickshaw and taking his wife for a spin. Meanwhile, Princess Catherine was smiling, laughing and waving as the couple cruised around.

"Talk about arriving in style," the post was captioned. "The @princeandprincessofwales arrived to meet the 2026 Finalists this morning in an Earthshot electric rickshaw from @mahindralmm."