About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Kate Middleton Ditches the Royal Formalities for a Sweet Moment on the Floor

The ultimate mom move

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 15, 2026
2:00pm
Kate Middleton early childhood 720x780
Kin Cheung-AP/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton knows a thing or two about connecting with little ones, and she recently gave us another glimpse at one of her go-to parenting techniques during a royal outing.

The Princess of Wales, 44, made a solo visit to The Chase Community Hospital in Bordon, Hampshire, to spotlight the expansion of an early childhood project supported by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. And, as usual, she made sure to get down to the little ones' level.

Kensington Palace shared several behind-the-scenes moments from the visit on social media. In one carousel, Catherine can be seen abandoning royal protocol and hitting the floor to interact with an infant, putting her signature parenting move into action.

The technique involves kneeling or crouching to meet a child's eye level while speaking with them. It's a simple but effective way to build trust, ease anxiety and help young children feel comfortable, heard and understood.

During the visit, the princess met with families and practitioners in Hampshire to learn how early intervention can help babies thrive. For the occasion, she looked polished in a gray and maroon pinstripe suit, which she paired with a maroon turtleneck and burgundy shoes.

"Every baby communicates in their own way," read the caption of the post. "Paying close attention to how they communicate helps to strengthen early relationships and ensure babies and families get the support they might need at the earliest opportunity."

The post also highlighted the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB), an approach that helps health visitors recognize signs of social withdrawal in infants.

"Inspiring to see the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) in practice today, and to meet the health visitors using the approach to help give babies a voice," the post continued. "Stories from families showed how a greater understanding of babies’ social behaviour can help ensure support is available at the right time."

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Kate Middleton Honors Princess Diana with Special Jewelry Choice

LongHeadshot

Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe