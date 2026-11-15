Kate Middleton Ditches the Royal Formalities for a Sweet Moment on the Floor

Kate Middleton knows a thing or two about connecting with little ones, and she recently gave us another glimpse at one of her go-to parenting techniques during a royal outing.

The Princess of Wales, 44, made a solo visit to The Chase Community Hospital in Bordon, Hampshire, to spotlight the expansion of an early childhood project supported by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. And, as usual, she made sure to get down to the little ones' level.

Kensington Palace shared several behind-the-scenes moments from the visit on social media. In one carousel, Catherine can be seen abandoning royal protocol and hitting the floor to interact with an infant, putting her signature parenting move into action.