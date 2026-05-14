One thing I must admire about celebrities is that they are committed to the fashion. Mile high stilettos. Clothing so rigid they can barely move. And, of course, the ultimate commitment: Getting sewn into a gown. A few weeks ago, it was Simone Biles and her fantastical feathered dress. This week, it's Lindsay Lohan. The Freaky Friday star made an appearance at the 2026 Disney Upfront event, where the entertainment behemoth previewed its upcoming content. She shared a few BTS photos on her Instagram, including how she ended up in her intricate dress.
Lindsay Lohan Gets Sewn Into Her Gorgeous (and Skintight) Corset Dress
Gotta love the commitment
In the second photo of the carousel, Lohan can be seen standing while a seamstress kneels behind her, slowly closing the corseted back by meticulously threading the strings with a large needle. The dress's fabric and texture evoked the intricacies of a tapestry or painting, with patterns dancing up and down the cream base that reminded me of a weathered stone wall in the South of France.
Lohan's dress also brought to mind one of summer's biggest swimsuit trends. According to PureWow's Senior Commerce Editor, Stephanie Maida, layered swimsuits will be taking over this summer. The black bustier cups that rose above the dress's neckline felt like a take on the look recently popularized by Dua Lipa.
Disney Upfront, which was hosted at the Javits Center in NYC, brought out a bevy of other stars onto the red carpet. Lohan was joined by the likes of Emma Roberts, Ke Huy Quan, Tom Hiddleston and Quinta Brunson for the star-studded cocktail hour.
Lohan's next project is the Hulu limited series, Count My Lies, co-starring Shailene Woodley and Kit Harington. The show centers around Violet and Jay Lockhart (Lohan and Harington), who are deceived into hiring compulsive liar Sloane Caraway as their nanny. Little does Sloane know that the Lockharts have dangerous secrets of their own...