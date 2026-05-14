Lindsay Lohan Gets Sewn Into Her Gorgeous (and Skintight) Corset Dress

In the second photo of the carousel, Lohan can be seen standing while a seamstress kneels behind her, slowly closing the corseted back by meticulously threading the strings with a large needle. The dress's fabric and texture evoked the intricacies of a tapestry or painting, with patterns dancing up and down the cream base that reminded me of a weathered stone wall in the South of France.

Lohan's dress also brought to mind one of summer's biggest swimsuit trends. According to PureWow's Senior Commerce Editor, Stephanie Maida, layered swimsuits will be taking over this summer. The black bustier cups that rose above the dress's neckline felt like a take on the look recently popularized by Dua Lipa.