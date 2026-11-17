The royal family's excitement isn't all that surprising. They have a long-standing connection to the James Bond franchise. The most recent occurrence was when Prince William and Kate Middleton joined the late Queen Elizabeth II at the 2021 London premiere of No Time to Die. The royal trio walked the red carpet alongside Daniel Craig, who wrapped up his five-film run as the secret agent with this film.

As for Pattinson, the casting news marks a major career milestone. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed on Nov. 16 that the Twilight and The Batman star would succeed Craig, making Pattinson the seventh actor to officially take on the role in the film franchise.

Pattinson shared his excitement in a statement, calling the opportunity the “honor of a lifetime” and saying the role was a dream come true.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," he said. "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”