“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement. "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Pattinson has some pretty iconic shoes to fill. Before Craig, the role was played by Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan. The actor becomes the seventh actor to portray Bond in the official film series, ushering in a new era for the franchise.

Of course, Pattinson is no stranger to blockbuster fame. Many fans first fell for him as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, while others may remember his turn as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.