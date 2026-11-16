The 2026 casting news we didn't know we needed? Robert Pattinson is officially the new James Bond. Amazon MGM Studios announced today, Nov. 16, that the actor will take over as the legendary British spy, succeeding Daniel Craig, who wrapped up his five-film run as 007 with 2021's No Time to Die.
And the announcement was every bit as cinematic as you'd hope. It was a short video clip featuring a black screen as the iconic James Bond instrumental played in the background. Then, a pair of hands holding a gun emerged from the darkness, followed by the big reveal: Pattinson was the man attached to those hands. The screen faded back to black, and the words "James Bond Will Return" appeared.