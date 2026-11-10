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Palace Shares Stunning New Photo of King Charles Saluting

That's royal behavior, literally

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 10, 2026
4:29pm
King Charles Remembrance Day 720x780
Various/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

Remembrance Day is a significant occasion in the U.K., and members of the royal family made sure to mark it in a big way. Over the weekend, several royals gathered for traditional ceremonies honoring those who lost their lives in military service. And, as expected, the occasion came with plenty of memorable photos. One standout moment? King Charles looking every bit the monarch as he saluted at the Cenotaph.

In one photo shared in a carousel on Sunday, Nov. 8, the king stands at attention, delivering a full salute as the background fades softly out of focus. The shot is striking, to say the least. Another image, captured from above, shows Charles saluting at the foot of the memorial, with three British flags hanging.

The carousel also featured Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton watching from a balcony, Prince William and Princess Anne laying wreaths, and other highlights from the National Service of Remembrance.

"The King has led the Nation in Remembrance at The Cenotaph," the caption read.

"In commemoration of all those who have died in World Wars and other conflicts, The Royal Family stood united with others in thousands of similar ceremonies across the UK and worldwide to hold two minutes of silence at 11am," the post continued. "Lest We Forget."

And King Charles wasn't the only royal making an impression. His son, Prince William, also delivered a seriously regal appearance at Sunday's ceremony.

The Prince of Wales, 44, attended the National Service of Remembrance in London wearing a red-collared Officer's Cloak of The Blues and Royals, a cavalry regiment of the British Army. William, who serves with the Household Cavalry, wore the formal military uniform while laying a wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial.

Naturally, royal fans had plenty to say about his look. One commenter wrote, "William looks his most regal [ever]," while another added, "Prince William is the epitome of regal."

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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