Palace Shares Stunning New Photo of King Charles Saluting

Remembrance Day is a significant occasion in the U.K., and members of the royal family made sure to mark it in a big way. Over the weekend, several royals gathered for traditional ceremonies honoring those who lost their lives in military service. And, as expected, the occasion came with plenty of memorable photos. One standout moment? King Charles looking every bit the monarch as he saluted at the Cenotaph.

In one photo shared in a carousel on Sunday, Nov. 8, the king stands at attention, delivering a full salute as the background fades softly out of focus. The shot is striking, to say the least. Another image, captured from above, shows Charles saluting at the foot of the memorial, with three British flags hanging.

The carousel also featured Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton watching from a balcony, Prince William and Princess Anne laying wreaths, and other highlights from the National Service of Remembrance.