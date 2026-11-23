"Cancer does change you," Catherine says in the trailer. "It changes your body, it changes you physically. But there's a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you."

The documentary also features her younger brother, James Middleton, who joins her for part of the climb. In one particularly touching exchange, James asks whether patients ring a bell when they finish treatment at The Royal Marsden, where Catherine received care.

"Yeah, but I didn't ring the bell," she responds.

James then suggests that completing the mountain challenge could be her own version of that milestone.

The trailer gets even more personal with footage of the princess reuniting with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, before sharing a long embrace with Prince William.