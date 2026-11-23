Kate Middleton has a new project in the works, and it's one that hits especially close to home. The Princess of Wales just surprised royal fans by announcing a deeply personal documentary called Heal, which explores her experience with cancer and what life looks like beyond a diagnosis. And here's the interesting part: The project was kept under wraps while filming.
The first trailer dropped Nov. 21, offering an intimate look at the Princess of Wales, 44, as she reflects on her recovery while taking on a major physical challenge. In June, the princess completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. Cameras captured the journey, along with some emotional conversations and glimpses of her life outside her royal duties.