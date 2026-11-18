Kate Middleton may be known for her signature bouncy curls, but she's never been afraid to experiment with her hair. From subtly lighter shades during the summer to elegant updos and chic half-up styles, the Princess of Wales knows how to keep things interesting. And her styling during her recent trip to India was no exception. In fact, she debuted three distinct hairstyles in just two days.

The Princess of Wales, 44, started Nov. 17 with a sleek, mostly straight style featuring a few loose curls at the ends. She wore the look with a coordinating blue suit while joining Prince William, also 44, for a series of Earthshot Prize events.