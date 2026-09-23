Jonathan Bailey Just Debuted Bangs and No One's Mad About It

To go with the more relaxed hairstyle, the Bridgerton actor kept the rest of his outfit sleek and monochromatic, wearing a fitted black sweater with black leather pants and boots. Honestly, it was giving effortlessly cool.

Of course, this isn’t Jonathan’s first time playing around with his signature look. Back in November 2025, the Fellow Travelers star debuted another slightly tousled hairstyle while attending the 16th Governors Awards. That time, he swapped his usual coiffed style for a messier look, letting his bangs fall across his forehead. And yes, there was even some salt-and-pepper coloring peeking through.

He paired the hairstyle with a classic black suit and a hint of pink at the collar, which fans couldn’t help but speculate was a possible nod to his Wicked costar Ariana Grande’s Glinda.