Jonathan Bailey Just Debuted Bangs and No One's Mad About It

When it comes to switching up a hairstyle, celebrities are definitely not shy about experimenting. Whether it’s Kelly Clarkson debuting a chic short bob, Nicole Kidman going fiery red or Paris Hilton embracing her brunette era, there’s always something fun about seeing a familiar face try a totally different look. And now, we can add Jonathan Bailey to the list.
The Wicked star, 38, recently stepped out for the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week on September 21 at London’s Chelsea College of Arts, and his hair was noticeably longer than usual. Rather than his typically polished and carefully styled look, Jonathan wore his hair loose and wavy, with his curls falling all the way down to the bridge of his nose.