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Jonathan Bailey Just Debuted Bangs and No One's Mad About It

Is there anything he can't do?

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By Danielle Long
Published Sep 23, 2026
2:31pm
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David Fisher

When it comes to switching up a hairstyle, celebrities are definitely not shy about experimenting. Whether it’s Kelly Clarkson debuting a chic short bob, Nicole Kidman going fiery red or Paris Hilton embracing her brunette era, there’s always something fun about seeing a familiar face try a totally different look. And now, we can add Jonathan Bailey to the list.

The Wicked star, 38, recently stepped out for the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week on September 21 at London’s Chelsea College of Arts, and his hair was noticeably longer than usual. Rather than his typically polished and carefully styled look, Jonathan wore his hair loose and wavy, with his curls falling all the way down to the bridge of his nose.

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To go with the more relaxed hairstyle, the Bridgerton actor kept the rest of his outfit sleek and monochromatic, wearing a fitted black sweater with black leather pants and boots. Honestly, it was giving effortlessly cool.

Of course, this isn’t Jonathan’s first time playing around with his signature look. Back in November 2025, the Fellow Travelers star debuted another slightly tousled hairstyle while attending the 16th Governors Awards. That time, he swapped his usual coiffed style for a messier look, letting his bangs fall across his forehead. And yes, there was even some salt-and-pepper coloring peeking through.

He paired the hairstyle with a classic black suit and a hint of pink at the collar, which fans couldn’t help but speculate was a possible nod to his Wicked costar Ariana Grande’s Glinda.

At this point, Jonathan has pretty much proven he can pull off just about anything. Scruff? Works. No scruff? Also works. “Slutty little glasses”? Somehow, also works. And now, longer, wavier hair? Apparently, add that to the list.

As People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025, I’d say the man has earned the right to experiment.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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