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Kelly Clarkson’s New Haircut Is Short, Chic and So Unexpected

Just in time for fall

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 22, 2026
4:38pm
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There’s something about a new season that makes us want to switch things up, and celebrities are clearly feeling it, too. Fall fashion might mean reaching for more layers or embracing richer colors, but for Kelly Clarkson, the seasonal refresh came in the form of a pretty major haircut.

The 44-year-old singer debuted her new look during an appearance on the Today show on September 21. For the occasion, Kelly wore a tan trench coat dress that put her new chin-length bob front and center.

The highlighted cut was styled in textured waves, giving the whole look a cool, effortless feel. Later that day, she stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she kept the same side part but wore the waves much looser.

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Paula Lobo/NBC

The new hairstyle comes just weeks after The Kelly Clarkson Show officially wrapped its seven-year run. It’s also a pretty dramatic departure from the long, dark brown hair that fans have become accustomed to seeing on the singer. But judging by the reactions, fans are very much on board with Kelly’s new ’do.

"She’s in her “short hair don’t care” era," one user on Instagram chimed. Another shared, "Loving the bob!" And a third wrote, "Love the hair and you!"

Kelly isn’t the only celebrity apparently ready for a serious hair reset this season. In fact, there seems to be a bit of a celebrity short-hair movement happening right now.

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Trae Patton/NBC

Just last week, Zendaya entered her pixie-cut era. While attending a Prada Paradoxe event during New York Fashion Week, she showed off the shorter style, which featured a closely cropped back and a crown full of soft, fluffy curls.

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie also made a major hair change, trading his luscious curly locks for a close-shaven cut while making his 2026 Creative Arts Emmys debut.

So, what exactly is going on? Maybe it’s the change in seasons. Maybe everyone is simply ready for a fresh start. Either way, if Kelly’s new bob is any indication, it looks like the celebrity hair chop is officially having a moment.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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