Kelly Clarkson’s New Haircut Is Short, Chic and So Unexpected

There’s something about a new season that makes us want to switch things up, and celebrities are clearly feeling it, too. Fall fashion might mean reaching for more layers or embracing richer colors, but for Kelly Clarkson, the seasonal refresh came in the form of a pretty major haircut.

The 44-year-old singer debuted her new look during an appearance on the Today show on September 21. For the occasion, Kelly wore a tan trench coat dress that put her new chin-length bob front and center.

The highlighted cut was styled in textured waves, giving the whole look a cool, effortless feel. Later that day, she stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she kept the same side part but wore the waves much looser.