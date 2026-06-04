Selena Gomez Soft Launches a Total Hair Transformation

Selena Gomez captioned her latest Instagram post, "Wild things happening," and I think I know what she means. By scrolling through her photo carousel, we get a look at her life filming Only Murders in London, time spent with her friends and...oh, wait, she's got red hair now.

In the eighth and ninth slides, we get a view of Gomez's total hair transformation (and it seems like she really buried the lead here). The actress and singer now appears to be sporting wavy red hair—and I'm kinda obsessed with the look.