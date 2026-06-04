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Selena Gomez Soft Launches a Total Hair Transformation

She's in her red era

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Jun 4, 2026
12:59pm
selena gomez red hair transformation
Admedia Photo/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez captioned her latest Instagram post, "Wild things happening," and I think I know what she means. By scrolling through her photo carousel, we get a look at her life filming Only Murders in London, time spent with her friends and...oh, wait, she's got red hair now.

In the eighth and ninth slides, we get a view of Gomez's total hair transformation (and it seems like she really buried the lead here). The actress and singer now appears to be sporting wavy red hair—and I'm kinda obsessed with the look.

Could the new look simply be a wig? Or might it just be a temporary color and style change? Absolutely. But either way, it's fun to see Gomez embracing her red era.

This isn't the first time the star has stunned fans with a new 'do. Last year, she brought back an iconic haircut: a grown-up version of her "Naturally" lob circa 2009.

Her IG selfie showed off her choppy lob and shaggy bangs. The post's caption read, "I would, but I'd regret it, then get it redone so I simply wont #bangs."

As I mentioned, Gomez's hit show, Only Murders in the Building, is currently filming season six in London. Just two weeks ago, the show's official Instagram page shared a photo of the cast, including Martin Short, Steve Martin, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Gomez. The caption read, "Season 6, Day 1," and included a British flag emoji as a nod to the newest show setting.

Details are scarce on the upcoming season, but the new location is a large departure for the show, which is normally set in New York City (though it did take an L.A. detour in season four). Can we assume that Gomez's new red look is one that her character Mabel dons in season six? Likely so, as she's in the middle of filming.

As for if her costars Short and Martin will also be getting makeovers, that remains to be seen.

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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