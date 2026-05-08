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Selena Gomez's Flirty Sundress Put Me in a Summer State of Mind. Here Are 4 Similar Ones You Can Shop (Starting at $45)

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By Clara Stein
Published May 8, 2026
3:19pm

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selena gomez smocked sundress
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

At the end of what feels like the Longest Winter Ever (NYC is still in the low 60s to high 40s, even as the second week of May approaches), all I want is to rip off my pants and trade them for a billowing sundress. After all, what could be more romantic than a skirt blowing up in the breeze? It makes me feel like I'm in an Audrey Hepburn movie instead of slinking through the sauna of Hell (aka the subway platform). I recently spotted Selena Gomez prancing through a garden in a smocked sundress, and it immediately put me in a summer frame of mind—weather forecast be damned.

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In the fourth photo of the carousel, the beauty mogul and actress can be seen gallivanting through what appears to be a garden, a cheery swath of bougainvillea flowering in cornucopian abundance on a trellis in the distance. She wears a white, smocked sundress with a delicate pink floral pattern, skirt swinging as she laughs.

The idyllic image has me yearning to pull out my own dresses from storage—and maybe update my wardrobe in the process. Below, I've found four similar styles, all under $200.

selena gomez smocked sundress: rihoas puffy sleeve sundress
Amazon

1. Rihoas Puffy Sleeve Sundress

Rihoas

This design is most similar to Gomez's, with its capped sleeves and dainty floral motif. If pink and florals aren't your vibe, there are over a dozen prints and colors to choose from, including gingham and polka dot, plus mini lengths.

$55 at amazon
selena gomez smocked sundress: gap cotton boatneck maxi dress
Gap Factory

2. Gap Factory Cotton Boatneck Maxi Dress

Gap

Ever since Zac Posen took over the reins at Gap, we've been in a renaissance and I'm not complaining. This 100 percent cotton smocked dress features a flattering boatneck and classic gingham pattern, which is also available in red. Solid red and navy floral are options as well. (And did I mention that this dress has pockets?!)

$90; $45 at gap Factory
selena gomez smocked sundress: quince linen maxi dress
Quince

3. Quince Linen Maxi Dress

Quince

Once the real summer temperatures roll in, I don't want to wear anything but linen. It's breathable, dries quickly and is low maintenance—you can throw it in the washing machine and look cute even when it's wrinkled. This Quince version is strikingly similar to Anthropologie's cotton Somerset maxi, available in nine summer neutrals with functional pockets.

$84 at quince
selena gomez smocked sundress: anthropologie cotton somerset maxi dress
Anthropologie

4. Anthropologie Cotton Somerset Maxi Dress

Anthropologie

Speaking of said Somerset maxi dress, Anthropologie's best-selling silhouette comes in a bevy of bold hues and patterns for those who want to live in vibrant color. I'm talking about mustard-yellow stripes, teal floral motifs and geometric flowers. This dress is available in petite, regular and tall fits.

$168 at anthropologie
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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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