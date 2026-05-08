Selena Gomez's Flirty Sundress Put Me in a Summer State of Mind. Here Are 4 Similar Ones You Can Shop (Starting at $45)

At the end of what feels like the Longest Winter Ever (NYC is still in the low 60s to high 40s, even as the second week of May approaches), all I want is to rip off my pants and trade them for a billowing sundress. After all, what could be more romantic than a skirt blowing up in the breeze? It makes me feel like I'm in an Audrey Hepburn movie instead of slinking through the sauna of Hell (aka the subway platform). I recently spotted Selena Gomez prancing through a garden in a smocked sundress, and it immediately put me in a summer frame of mind—weather forecast be damned.

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.