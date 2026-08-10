Kelly Clarkson is currently in the middle of her Las Vegas residency, where she is playing Studio Sessions through August 15 and then again in November at Caesars Palace. The "Because of You" singer has been performing her biggest hits before an intimate crowd while donning some amazing outfits. I'm talking sequins, ruffles, good old band T-shirts and sheer numbers. As it turns out, the very last one gave the American Idol winner a wardrobe mishap, to which Clarkson responded with endearing humor.
Kelly Clarkson Has Amazing Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Las Vegas
That's what you get for waking up in Vegas
Clarkson was chatting with the crowd between songs when a gust of wind blew up her sheer blouse, giving a clear view of the black lace bra she'd styled underneath.
"There's a lot of amazing things happening," she said, before being sidetracked as her shirt blew upwards. "Uh, oh, there's my boobs," Clarkson said without missing a beat as the crowd laughed with her.
"They're too small; they won't come out. You're fine," she reassured everyone. "They're perfect. But I mean they're not going anywhere." Cue the supportive screams from the female audience members.
Clarkson continued: "It's the Lion's Gate portal. It's 8/8. There's so much energy out. Don't speak negatively. So right when I made a self-deprecating joke I went, 'JUST KIDDING UNIVERSE MY BOOBS ARE AWESOME!'"
Aside from performing the residency, the singer/songwriter and television host has been busy sweeping up 11 Emmy nominations for The Kelly Clarkson Show and gearing up for season 30 of The Voice alongside Riley Green, Queen Latifah and Adam Levine. Somehow, Clarkson also found the time to launch a children's line at Wayfair, with a collection of furniture, bedding, toys and accessories that nod to her Southern roots while feeling tapped into Gen Alpha tastes. As if all that weren't enough, Clarkson managed to launch a new single, "I'd Be Lyin'," at the beginning of July. The dance-y, disco-y track has just a hint of country twang, and was debuted during Studio Sessions.