Kelly Clarkson Has Amazing Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Las Vegas

Clarkson was chatting with the crowd between songs when a gust of wind blew up her sheer blouse, giving a clear view of the black lace bra she'd styled underneath.

"There's a lot of amazing things happening," she said, before being sidetracked as her shirt blew upwards. "Uh, oh, there's my boobs," Clarkson said without missing a beat as the crowd laughed with her.

"They're too small; they won't come out. You're fine," she reassured everyone. "They're perfect. But I mean they're not going anywhere." Cue the supportive screams from the female audience members.

Clarkson continued: "It's the Lion's Gate portal. It's 8/8. There's so much energy out. Don't speak negatively. So right when I made a self-deprecating joke I went, 'JUST KIDDING UNIVERSE MY BOOBS ARE AWESOME!'"