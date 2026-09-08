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'Heated Rivalry' Star Connor Storrie Debuts a Buzz Cut at the Emmys with His Mom by His Side

Bye-bye, curls

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 8, 2026
5:06pm
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With the Emmys just around the corner, the stars are officially stepping onto the red carpet, and they’re bringing their A-game. Among them is Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie, who made his 2026 Creative Arts Emmys debut with not one, but two surprises: his mom on his arm and a brand-new buzz cut.

Storrie, 26, looked effortlessly cool in a louche charcoal-gray suit with embellished buttons, paired with an unbuttoned silky blue shirt from the Saint Laurent Spring 2027 collection. He looks absolutely dapper, but it was his newly close shaven head that really stole the show, which took the place his luscious head of curly locs.

As for his date, aka his mother, Linda Storrie, she looked equally glam in a sparkling gold gown with her hair styled in soft, side-swept waves.

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﻿Starbuck/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

While the buzz cut may have caught some fans off guard, it’s actually something Storrie has talked about before.

In a December 2025 interview with Teen Vogue, the actor responded to someone on social media asking him to share his hair care routine.

“I’m ready to cut this stuff off if y’all want me to be completely honest,” he previously said of his curls. “I’m ready to shave my head. I don’t know who’s out there, but someone hire me and give me a crazy haircut.”

His Heated Rivalry costar Hudson Williams chimed in, "Ohh! I want the same thing." Which begs the question: Could Williams be next to debut a dramatic new look?

Of course, Connor's new haircut immediately has fans asking questions, especially since we know season two of Heated Rivalry has already started filming. Will his character, Ilya Rozanov, be rocking a very different look? Is the disappearance of those signature blonde curls part of Ilya’s character arc? Or is the buzz cut for another role entirely? So many questions, so little information. Only time will tell.

For now, fans are eagerly awaiting season two, which series creator Jacob Tierney teased will "be worth the wait."

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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