'Heated Rivalry' Star Connor Storrie Debuts a Buzz Cut at the Emmys with His Mom by His Side

With the Emmys just around the corner, the stars are officially stepping onto the red carpet, and they’re bringing their A-game. Among them is Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie, who made his 2026 Creative Arts Emmys debut with not one, but two surprises: his mom on his arm and a brand-new buzz cut.

Storrie, 26, looked effortlessly cool in a louche charcoal-gray suit with embellished buttons, paired with an unbuttoned silky blue shirt from the Saint Laurent Spring 2027 collection. He looks absolutely dapper, but it was his newly close shaven head that really stole the show, which took the place his luscious head of curly locs.

As for his date, aka his mother, Linda Storrie, she looked equally glam in a sparkling gold gown with her hair styled in soft, side-swept waves.