'Heated Rivalry' Creator Calls Out Rogue Fans: 'Please Help Us'

It hasn’t even been a year since Heated Rivalry entered the pop culture conversation, and the series has already become a full-blown phenomenon. After earning rave reviews and securing a season two renewal just two weeks into its run, the show has built a passionate fanbase. Now, as production on the next chapter begins, creator Jacob Tierney has one request for fans: please don’t crash the set.

"To our incredible fans and everyone who's been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more Heated Rivalry, please help us in making it the best it can be," Tierney wrote in an August 4 Instagram post. "If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best."

"We promise it'll be worth the wait," Tierney added, signing off with "Your Heated Rivalry Family."