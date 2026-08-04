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'Heated Rivalry' Creator Calls Out Rogue Fans: 'Please Help Us'

Listen up fans...

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By Danielle Long
Published Aug 4, 2026
5:53pm
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Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

It hasn’t even been a year since Heated Rivalry entered the pop culture conversation, and the series has already become a full-blown phenomenon. After earning rave reviews and securing a season two renewal just two weeks into its run, the show has built a passionate fanbase. Now, as production on the next chapter begins, creator Jacob Tierney has one request for fans: please don’t crash the set.

"To our incredible fans and everyone who's been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more Heated Rivalry, please help us in making it the best it can be," Tierney wrote in an August 4 Instagram post. "If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best."

"We promise it'll be worth the wait," Tierney added, signing off with "Your Heated Rivalry Family."

In the caption, Tierney also reminded fans why productions often keep filming locations under wraps, writing, "Remember people: there is a REASON productions use code names for their sets. If you happen to learn the code name, DO NOT plaster it all over the internet (as y’all did with The Bell Jar)."

Since premiering on HBO Max on November 28, Heated Rivalry has quickly become one of the most talked-about shows, thanks to its mix of sports, romance and emotional storytelling. The Canadian series is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels and follows two hockey stars whose rivalry on the ice hides a much deeper connection off it.

The six-episode first season introduced fans to Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two of the biggest names in Major League Hockey. While they’re fierce competitors during games, their secret relationship reveals a complicated journey filled with love, denial and self-discovery.

Season two of Heated Rivalry is expected to premiere sometime in early 2027.

Until then, fans can catch up on the complete first season streaming now on HBO Max.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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