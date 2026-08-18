‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Is Coming—and the Cast Just Got Even Better

The hit series is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers books, so for fans familiar with the source material, here’s where everyone fits in. Hampshire will play Vanessa, while Ryding is set to play Luca Haas. Naylor will portray Wyatt Hayes, Jalees will play Farah Jalali and Priyanka will take on the role of Tarek.

They’ll join returning stars Williams and Storrie, along with fellow new additions Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie.

The casting announcement came shortly after series creator Jacob Tierney made a small request of the show’s enthusiastic fan base.

"To our incredible fans and everyone who's been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more Heated Rivalry, please help us in making it the best it can be," Tierney wrote in an August 4 Instagram post. "If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best."