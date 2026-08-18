‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Is Coming—and the Cast Just Got Even Better

Ever since Heated Rivalry arrived less than a year ago, fans have been asking for more. More Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, more details about season two, and honestly, just about anything related to the hit series. Now, fans finally have something new to obsess over: five actors have officially joined the season two cast.
Earlier this month, the new names were revealed, and the casting lineup is already looking pretty stacked. Emily Hampshire, known for Schitt’s Creek, is joining alongside Edvin Ryding of Young Royals and 28 Years Later. Robert Naylor, who has appeared in Mile End Kicks and Cardinal, Sabrina Jalees, who starred in I Used to Be Funny and Black Mirror, and Priyanka, whose credits include Drag Brunch Saved My Life and Meet Me Next Christmas, round out the group.