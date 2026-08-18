About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
entertainment

‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Is Coming—and the Cast Just Got Even Better

Things are heating up

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 18, 2026
4:00pm
Heated Rivalry Season 2 720x780
Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

Ever since Heated Rivalry arrived less than a year ago, fans have been asking for more. More Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, more details about season two, and honestly, just about anything related to the hit series. Now, fans finally have something new to obsess over: five actors have officially joined the season two cast.

Earlier this month, the new names were revealed, and the casting lineup is already looking pretty stacked. Emily Hampshire, known for Schitt’s Creek, is joining alongside Edvin Ryding of Young Royals and 28 Years Later. Robert Naylor, who has appeared in Mile End Kicks and Cardinal, Sabrina Jalees, who starred in I Used to Be Funny and Black Mirror, and Priyanka, whose credits include Drag Brunch Saved My Life and Meet Me Next Christmas, round out the group.

The hit series is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers books, so for fans familiar with the source material, here’s where everyone fits in. Hampshire will play Vanessa, while Ryding is set to play Luca Haas. Naylor will portray Wyatt Hayes, Jalees will play Farah Jalali and Priyanka will take on the role of Tarek.

They’ll join returning stars Williams and Storrie, along with fellow new additions Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie.

The casting announcement came shortly after series creator Jacob Tierney made a small request of the show’s enthusiastic fan base.

"To our incredible fans and everyone who's been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more Heated Rivalry, please help us in making it the best it can be," Tierney wrote in an August 4 Instagram post. "If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best."

"We promise it'll be worth the wait," Tierney added, signing off with "Your Heated Rivalry Family."

Season two is expected to premiere in early 2027. Until then, fans can stream the complete first season on HBO Max.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Which Famous Shows and Movies Were ‘Heated Rivalry’ Stars Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie Previously in?

LongHeadshot

Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe