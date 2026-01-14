Ariana Grande & Jonathan Bailey Are Reuniting for Another Musical

With awards season officially in full swing, Hollywood is operating at maximum volume. Between viral interview clips, red carpet fashion hits (and misses) and the well-earned buzz surrounding Heated Rivalry and breakout newcomers Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, there’s a lot competing for our attention right now. And yet—somehow—Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey still managed to cut through all the noise and nearly break the internet with a single, quietly iconic Instagram post hinting at their reunion for a musical revival of Sunday in the Park With George.
Early Wednesday morning, January 14, Ariana, 32, and Jonathan, 37, shared a joint photo showing the two stars seated across from one another, locked in a meaningful gaze, with Georges Seurat’s "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte" in front of them. Yes, the painting that famously inspired Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Sunday in the Park With George. Subtle? Not exactly. Effective? Absolutely.