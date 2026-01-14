About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Ariana Grande & Jonathan Bailey Are Reuniting for Another Musical

And people are kind of freaking out

By Danielle Long
Published Jan 14, 2026
3:39pm
With awards season officially in full swing, Hollywood is operating at maximum volume. Between viral interview clips, red carpet fashion hits (and misses) and the well-earned buzz surrounding Heated Rivalry and breakout newcomers Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, there’s a lot competing for our attention right now. And yet—somehow—Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey still managed to cut through all the noise and nearly break the internet with a single, quietly iconic Instagram post hinting at their reunion for a musical revival of Sunday in the Park With George.

Early Wednesday morning, January 14, Ariana, 32, and Jonathan, 37, shared a joint photo showing the two stars seated across from one another, locked in a meaningful gaze, with Georges Seurat’s "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte" in front of them. Yes, the painting that famously inspired Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Sunday in the Park With George. Subtle? Not exactly. Effective? Absolutely.

The caption made things even more intriguing: “All it has to be is good.” That line just so happens to be a lyric from the musical’s title song. While neither Wicked star has publicly elaborated on what the post actually means, fans were quick to connect the dots and then promptly lose their minds.

“Genuinely never been more excited about a musical in my life,” one person commented. Another wrote, “I can die happy now!” Others echoed the collective meltdown with responses like, “I’m losing my mind,” “screaming!! this is going to be so beautiful!” and the very relatable, “YALLLL THE RUMORS WERE TRUE.”

Those rumors, it turns out, didn’t come out of nowhere. Last month, Deadline reported that Ariana and Jonathan were in discussions to headline a revival of Sunday in the Park With George. The musical was last revived on Broadway in 2017, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, and before that, famously debuted in 1984 with Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters.

For context, Sunday in the Park With George is a Tony- and Pulitzer Prize–winning show that unfolds in two acts, with the same cast playing different characters across generations. Act one follows George, a fictionalized version of Seurat, as he obsesses over completing his masterpiece, with support (and tension) from his muse, Dot. Act two jumps forward in time, focusing on George’s great-grandson, a modern artist navigating creativity, legacy and connection.

According to Deadline, the revival is expected to open in 2027 at London’s Barbican Theatre though, for now, no official announcement has been made. Still, if this Instagram post is any indication, we might want to emotionally prepare ourselves. Theater Twitter already is.

