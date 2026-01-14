Ariana Grande & Jonathan Bailey Are Reuniting for Another Musical

The caption made things even more intriguing: “All it has to be is good.” That line just so happens to be a lyric from the musical’s title song. While neither Wicked star has publicly elaborated on what the post actually means, fans were quick to connect the dots and then promptly lose their minds.

“Genuinely never been more excited about a musical in my life,” one person commented. Another wrote, “I can die happy now!” Others echoed the collective meltdown with responses like, “I’m losing my mind,” “screaming!! this is going to be so beautiful!” and the very relatable, “YALLLL THE RUMORS WERE TRUE.”

Those rumors, it turns out, didn’t come out of nowhere. Last month, Deadline reported that Ariana and Jonathan were in discussions to headline a revival of Sunday in the Park With George. The musical was last revived on Broadway in 2017, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, and before that, famously debuted in 1984 with Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters.