Jonathan Bailey Debuts a New Hairstyle—and We're Swooning

Over the last couple of weeks, Bailey has been making multiple appearances in conjunction with the highly-anticipated release of Wicked: For Good, and he continues to surprise us with his style. On Nov. 10, he joined the cast at the London premiere, where he wore an oversized gray suit, a long black peacoat, and of course, gelled hair.

The Fellow Travelers star has been keeping busy. After being crowned the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine earlier this month, he went on the Tonight Show, where he shared that it was "an honor of a lifetime."

Here's to more hair risks for the rest of the press run.

Want all the latest Jonathan Bailey news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.