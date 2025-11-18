Jonathan Bailey is taking the title of Sexiest Man Alive very seriously and his latest hairstyle is proof. The Bridgerton star debuted a new look at the 16th Governors Awards and it's definitely a favorite in my book. Take a look for yourself.
Jonathan Bailey Debuts a New Hairstyle—and We're Swooning
10 out of 10
The 37-year-old Wicked star usually sports coiffed hair—aka styled and voluminous up top—or he goes for a more slicked-back style. However, he decided to change things up for the prestigious event on November 16. For his red carpet look, the British actor went for a more tousled 'do, letting his bangs fall nicely on his forehead. And don't forget the salt-and-pepper color peeking through, too.
He paired his new look with a simple black suit, showing off a hint of his pink collar—a possible nod to his costar Ariana Grande's Glinda. Fiyero was definitely crowned one of the best dressed of the night and the fans are not wrong.
Over the last couple of weeks, Bailey has been making multiple appearances in conjunction with the highly-anticipated release of Wicked: For Good, and he continues to surprise us with his style. On Nov. 10, he joined the cast at the London premiere, where he wore an oversized gray suit, a long black peacoat, and of course, gelled hair.
The Fellow Travelers star has been keeping busy. After being crowned the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine earlier this month, he went on the Tonight Show, where he shared that it was "an honor of a lifetime."
Here's to more hair risks for the rest of the press run.
