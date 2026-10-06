Joanna Gaines Shares Rare Photo of Son Duke & Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Up He Is

Joanna Gaines is no stranger to sharing sweet treat recipes, giving fans a peek at her latest Magnolia collection or showing off what’s happening around the family farm. But every once in a while, she gives followers a glimpse of something even more personal: her family. This time, fans got a sweet look at her son Duke, and they had the same reaction. How is he already this grown up?

On October 3, Joanna, 48, shared a short video of her middle child, Duke, 18, walking onto the football field in full gear. The teen, who wears number 16, appeared to have just finished playing in a game.

"Homecoming '26! Senior year for my Dukeman. #16 Feeling all the feels," the Fixer Upper star captioned the post.

And clearly, Joanna wasn't the only one feeling emotional about the moment.