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Joanna Gaines Shares Rare Photo of Son Duke & Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Up He Is

Time really does fly

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 6, 2026
2:25pm
Joanna Gaines Son Duke 720x780
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Joanna Gaines is no stranger to sharing sweet treat recipes, giving fans a peek at her latest Magnolia collection or showing off what’s happening around the family farm. But every once in a while, she gives followers a glimpse of something even more personal: her family. This time, fans got a sweet look at her son Duke, and they had the same reaction. How is he already this grown up?

On October 3, Joanna, 48, shared a short video of her middle child, Duke, 18, walking onto the football field in full gear. The teen, who wears number 16, appeared to have just finished playing in a game.

"Homecoming '26! Senior year for my Dukeman. #16 Feeling all the feels," the Fixer Upper star captioned the post.

And clearly, Joanna wasn't the only one feeling emotional about the moment.

Fans flooded the comments with reminders that they've essentially watched Duke grow up right alongside the family over the years.

"He’s a senior already! It seems like yesterday they were all little kids on Fixer Upper."

"I have been watching your family grow for so many years… I remember when he was just 6-7 years old."

"This is bittersweet. I’m a huge fan & still watch your shows & use them as my background noise for things. Duke is still little in my head!"

"I can’t believe he’s a Senior! In the blink of an eye."

"Can't believe how grown up your kids are."

"Senior already?!"

"He is all grown up."

And, well, you get the point.

Apparently, fans are not quite ready to accept that the little boy they remember seeing on TV is now a high school senior.

Duke is right in the middle of Joanna and Chip Gaines' five children. The couple are also parents to Drake, 21, Ella, 19, Emmie, 16, and Crew, 8.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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