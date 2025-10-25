Joanna & Chip Gaines Just Announced the Return of 'Fixer Upper'—But There’s a Major Twist

When it comes to home and lifestyle TV, HGTV icons like Christina Haack, Lara Spencer and Tarek El Moussa are usually top of mind. And, of course, you can't forget Joanna and Chip Gaines, the beloved duo behind Fixer Upper, the hit renovation show that ran for five seasons from 2013 through 2018. But great news: Chip and Jo just announced that Fixer Upper is making a comeback, with a twist.

On October 21, the couple shared a sneak peek of their brand-new show, Fixer Upper: Mountain House, and unlike their OG series, this one isn’t set in Texas.

“We are not in Waco anymore, are we?” Chip says in the clip. Joanna adds, “We are finally taking Fixer Upper on the road…we can’t wait for you to see the full story.”