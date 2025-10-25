About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
entertainment

Joanna & Chip Gaines Just Announced the Return of 'Fixer Upper'—But There’s a Major Twist

This is gonna be good

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 25, 2025
4:00pm
FixerUpperMountainHouse
Rob Kim/Getty Images

When it comes to home and lifestyle TV, HGTV icons like Christina Haack, Lara Spencer and Tarek El Moussa are usually top of mind. And, of course, you can't forget Joanna and Chip Gaines, the beloved duo behind Fixer Upper, the hit renovation show that ran for five seasons from 2013 through 2018. But great news: Chip and Jo just announced that Fixer Upper is making a comeback, with a twist.

On October 21, the couple shared a sneak peek of their brand-new show, Fixer Upper: Mountain House, and unlike their OG series, this one isn’t set in Texas.

“We are not in Waco anymore, are we?” Chip says in the clip. Joanna adds, “We are finally taking Fixer Upper on the road…we can’t wait for you to see the full story.”

Chip teases “lots of drama” and “a side of Jo you may have never seen before,” while Joanna calls the project “very near and dear to our hearts.”

The couple hyped it up even more in their caption, “We’re taking this show on the road! And we want to hear your guesses—which state do you think Fixer Upper is headed to?”

So where are they headed? The Rocky Mountains. That’s right, Fixer Upper is officially going to Colorado.

According to a press release, Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House will follow the couple as they renovate a 1960s mountain property, tackling all the quirks of high-altitude living. Expect mid-century charm meets European-inspired finishes, all wrapped into a cozy, timeless retreat.

chip and joanna gaines as seen on fixer upper colorado mountain house 3
HBO Max

You won’t have to wait long to find out what they’re building. Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House premieres Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Magnolia Network and HGTV and it’ll stream the same day on Max and discovery+.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Joanna Gaines Shows Off Her Son’s Early Christmas Decorations: 'Like His Mama'

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe