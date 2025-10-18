About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Joanna Gaines Shows Off Her Son’s Early Christmas Decorations: 'Like His Mama'

Time to get in the holiday spirit

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 18, 2025
2:00pm
Joanna Gaines shares a lot on social media—everything from new TV projects to delicious recipes and beyond. But in between those updates, she often gives followers sweet glimpses into her family life with husband Chip Gaines and their five kids: Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie and Crew. And in one of her latest posts, her youngest is already getting into the holiday spirit.

In an October 13 Instagram post, the Magnolia founder spotlighted Crew’s early Christmas decorating skills and he might be taking after his mom. The video shows a cozy tabletop setup featuring all kinds of festive trinkets: a mini Christmas tree decked out with ornaments, candy canes and tiny wrapped gifts beneath it, plus miniature holiday pillows, a small plate of chocolate chip cookies, baking tools and more.

Set to Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” Joanna captioned the sweet clip, “Someone likes to decorate for Christmas early like his mama. I love the little worlds he creates.”

“He also told me his friends are really enjoying my new baked goods," she added.

This isn’t the first time Crew has made an adorable appearance on Joanna’s feed. Over the summer, the HGTV star marked her son’s birthday with a carousel of throwback photos. The first shot shows a touching moment outside her hospital room as Emmie, Duke, Ella and Drake wait to meet their baby brother.

The post also included a black-and-white snap from the delivery room, a photo of Joanna cradling newborn Crew in bed and a shot of him in a onesie that reads, “And then there were five,” surrounded by his siblings.

“Seven years ago today. Happy birthday to our beautiful little boy,” Joanna wrote in the caption.

Between birthdays and early Christmas vibes, I can’t wait to see what the Gaines crew shares next.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

