Joanna Gaines Shows Off Her Son’s Early Christmas Decorations: 'Like His Mama'

Joanna Gaines shares a lot on social media—everything from new TV projects to delicious recipes and beyond. But in between those updates, she often gives followers sweet glimpses into her family life with husband Chip Gaines and their five kids: Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie and Crew. And in one of her latest posts, her youngest is already getting into the holiday spirit.
In an October 13 Instagram post, the Magnolia founder spotlighted Crew’s early Christmas decorating skills and he might be taking after his mom. The video shows a cozy tabletop setup featuring all kinds of festive trinkets: a mini Christmas tree decked out with ornaments, candy canes and tiny wrapped gifts beneath it, plus miniature holiday pillows, a small plate of chocolate chip cookies, baking tools and more.