Joanna Gaines on Mom Guilt and the One Conversation with Her Daughter That Changed Everything

When it comes to parenting, there are plenty of questions that can keep you up at night. Am I doing enough? Am I spending enough time with my kids? Could I have done something differently? For Joanna Gaines, those familiar feelings of mom guilt became especially loud as her daughter Ella prepared to leave for college. But one emotional car ride ended up changing the way she looked at it all.

The Magnolia founder, who shares five children with husband Chip Gaines, 51, opened up about the experience during a conversation with Hoda Kotb on the September 7 episode of Joy 101.

“Mom guilt never goes away. It’s something you have to manage, you have to always work through," Joanna shared. "And I remember when Ella, when I was taking her to the airport, we were about to fly to where she’s going for college. I remember just crying a little bit and thinking, ‘OK, this is the moment I can just like say I’m sorry for anywhere I wasn’t present.’"