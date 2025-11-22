About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Joanna Gaines Posts Birthday Tribute to Chip (& the Photo Says Everything)

They've been married for 22 years

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 22, 2025
2:00pm
ChipJoanna d1dd93
Magnolia Network

In case it flew under your radar, November 14 was a pretty big day for a few familiar faces. Not only did King Charles celebrate his 77th birthday (which Buckingham Palace marked with a fresh new portrait), but it was also a major milestone in the home-reno world. Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines turned 51 and Joanna Gaines marked the occasion with a birthday message that says everything without all that many words.

Joanna, 47, hopped on Instagram to share a sweet behind-the-scenes snapshot of the couple while filming their upcoming series, Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House. In the photo, she’s wrapped around Chip’s arm, giving the camera a bright, happy smile. Chip, on the other hand, has one hand tucked into his pocket and isn’t even looking at the camera—he’s looking directly at Joanna instead.

chip and joanna gaines as seen on fixer upper colorado mountain house 1 1
Magnolia Network

“You really do make life more fun. Happy birthday @chipgaines,” Joanna captioned the November 14 post, keeping it simple.

If you’ve watched them on TV or followed their lives on social for years, you already know these two genuinely appear to enjoy each other. But this photo somehow makes that even more obvious. Joanna’s huge smile basically radiates joy, while Chip’s calm, almost admiring expression feels like a quiet little love letter.

After 22 years of marriage and five kids, it tracks that they’re this comfortable and in sync. And speaking of their kids, it seems their daughter Ella, 19, might be following in Joanna’s design footsteps.

In the trailer for Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, Ella pops up and not just as a background cameo. She’s actually helping with the design process. Near the end of the trailer, there’s a sweet shot of Joanna and Ella walking toward a cottage on the property.

“Chip had an idea to let our daughter design the little cottage,” Joanna says. As they step inside, Ella takes it all in, grins, and says, “I’m accepting the challenge.”

Looks like the next generation of Gaines creativity is officially underway.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Joanna Gaines’s Candid Interview Speaks Volumes About Her Marriage to Chip

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe