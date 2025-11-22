Joanna Gaines Posts Birthday Tribute to Chip (& the Photo Says Everything)

In case it flew under your radar, November 14 was a pretty big day for a few familiar faces. Not only did King Charles celebrate his 77th birthday (which Buckingham Palace marked with a fresh new portrait), but it was also a major milestone in the home-reno world. Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines turned 51 and Joanna Gaines marked the occasion with a birthday message that says everything without all that many words.
Joanna, 47, hopped on Instagram to share a sweet behind-the-scenes snapshot of the couple while filming their upcoming series, Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House. In the photo, she’s wrapped around Chip’s arm, giving the camera a bright, happy smile. Chip, on the other hand, has one hand tucked into his pocket and isn’t even looking at the camera—he’s looking directly at Joanna instead.