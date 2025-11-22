Joanna Gaines Posts Birthday Tribute to Chip (& the Photo Says Everything)

“You really do make life more fun. Happy birthday @chipgaines,” Joanna captioned the November 14 post, keeping it simple.

If you’ve watched them on TV or followed their lives on social for years, you already know these two genuinely appear to enjoy each other. But this photo somehow makes that even more obvious. Joanna’s huge smile basically radiates joy, while Chip’s calm, almost admiring expression feels like a quiet little love letter.

After 22 years of marriage and five kids, it tracks that they’re this comfortable and in sync. And speaking of their kids, it seems their daughter Ella, 19, might be following in Joanna’s design footsteps.

In the trailer for Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, Ella pops up and not just as a background cameo. She’s actually helping with the design process. Near the end of the trailer, there’s a sweet shot of Joanna and Ella walking toward a cottage on the property.