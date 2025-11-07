Joanna Gaines’s Daughter Proves She’s Her Mom’s Twin In Trailer for 'Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House'

They say kids often take after their parents, and that’s never been more obvious than with Chip and Joanna Gaines. Not long ago, Joanna shared a clip of their youngest, Crew, showing off his holiday decorating skills and now it looks like daughter Ella is stepping into her mom’s design shoes too.

In the trailer for Joanna’s new show, Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, 19-year-old Ella (who’s just one of the Gaines kids—Chip and Joanna are also parents to Drake, 20, Duke, 17, Crew, 7, and Emmie, 15) isn’t just making a cameo. She’s actually helping with the design. Towards the end of the trailer, there’s a sweet moment of Joanna and Ella walking toward a cottage on the property.