news

Joanna Gaines’s Daughter Proves She’s Her Mom’s Twin In Trailer for 'Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House'

Like mother, like daughter

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 7, 2025
9:49pm
JoannaChip Gaines
HBO Max

They say kids often take after their parents, and that’s never been more obvious than with Chip and Joanna Gaines. Not long ago, Joanna shared a clip of their youngest, Crew, showing off his holiday decorating skills and now it looks like daughter Ella is stepping into her mom’s design shoes too.

In the trailer for Joanna’s new show, Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House, 19-year-old Ella (who’s just one of the Gaines kids—Chip and Joanna are also parents to Drake, 20, Duke, 17, Crew, 7, and Emmie, 15) isn’t just making a cameo. She’s actually helping with the design. Towards the end of the trailer, there’s a sweet moment of Joanna and Ella walking toward a cottage on the property.

chip and joanna gaines as seen on fixer upper colorado mountain house 1
HBO Max

“Chip had an idea to let our daughter design the little cottage,” Joanna explains. As they step inside, Ella looks around and grins before stating, “I’m accepting the challenge.”

The Gaines first gave fans a peek at the new show in October. In that teaser, Chip promised “lots of drama” and hinted at “a side of Jo you may have never seen before,” while Joanna described the project as “very near and dear to our hearts.”

According to the press release, Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House follows the couple as they tackle a 1960s mountain property, navigating the quirks of high-altitude living. Viewers can look forward to a blend of mid-century charm and European-inspired finishes, all wrapped into a cozy, timeless retreat that feels both fresh and classic.

The wait won’t be long to see how the project pans out.

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House premieres Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Magnolia Network and HGTV, with same-day streaming available on Max and discovery+.

