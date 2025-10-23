Joanna Gaines’s Candid Interview Speaks Volumes About Her Marriage to Chip

Joanna Gaines is a media mogul and indoor/outdoor design guru who is beloved by millions. We watch her on television, buy her products at Target and follow her recipes and homemaking tips. And in a recent podcast interview with her husband Chip, she’s going deep into how life with her partner is built on a foundation as strong as any of the homes the two have built. “I think for the girl who played it safe her whole life...I was attracted to this guy who did not play it safe, but had a really good heart,” she tells interviewer Guy Raz on a recent “How I Built This” podcast. “I feel like for me and my faith with God, I feel like I’d rather a man of faith where he trusted in the friendship of God, and because of that he could do anything.”

Gaines says that when the two were dating in the early 2000s, although she had a stable career in her father’s tire dealership, she fantasized about starting her own business. “When Chip saw this, he said ‘I don’t understand why, since you have all these dreams on paper, why wouldn’t you go for them?’ And I was like, ‘Why would I go for them, this is just my daydreaming.”

Even though the two were newly engaged at the time, Chip encouraged her to take a risk. “He was like ‘Just pick one of these and let’s do it,’” she recalls. “I mean now, we’re life partners, but still I feel like he’s my life coach.”