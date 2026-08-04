Joanna Gaines Shares Rare Glimpse of All 5 Kids During Family Getaway to Colorado Mountains

Getting a big family together in one place is no easy feat. Between school, work, summer plans and different schedules, coordinating everyone can feel nearly impossible. But somehow, Joanna Gaines managed to make it happen, giving fans a rare glimpse of her family of seven all together in one place.

Joanna, 48, and her husband Chip Gaines, 51, recently packed up their five kids, Drake, 21, Ella, 19, Duke, 18, Emmie, 16, and Crew, 8, for a family getaway to Colorado. The Fixer Upper star shared a sweet video on Instagram this week documenting their time surrounded by the beauty of the great outdoors.

Set to “The Mountains are Calling” by Citizen Wild, the Magnolia founder’s reel captured the family enjoying their mountain escape, complete with breathtaking views and plenty of quality time together. The video showed glimpses of Joanna helping her youngest son, Crew, build a fort out of logs and branches, daughters Ella and Emmie carefully making their way across rocks in a river, and the whole family walking along a sunny trail through the hills.