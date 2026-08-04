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Joanna Gaines Shares Rare Glimpse of All 5 Kids During Family Getaway to Colorado Mountains

The gang's all here

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 4, 2026
5:12pm
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Bonnie Cash/UPI

Getting a big family together in one place is no easy feat. Between school, work, summer plans and different schedules, coordinating everyone can feel nearly impossible. But somehow, Joanna Gaines managed to make it happen, giving fans a rare glimpse of her family of seven all together in one place.

Joanna, 48, and her husband Chip Gaines, 51, recently packed up their five kids, Drake, 21, Ella, 19, Duke, 18, Emmie, 16, and Crew, 8, for a family getaway to Colorado. The Fixer Upper star shared a sweet video on Instagram this week documenting their time surrounded by the beauty of the great outdoors.

Set to “The Mountains are Calling” by Citizen Wild, the Magnolia founder’s reel captured the family enjoying their mountain escape, complete with breathtaking views and plenty of quality time together. The video showed glimpses of Joanna helping her youngest son, Crew, build a fort out of logs and branches, daughters Ella and Emmie carefully making their way across rocks in a river, and the whole family walking along a sunny trail through the hills.

"A few days in the mountains with the whole fam, makes this mama's heart so happy," Joanna captioned the August 2 post. "Fishing, chopping down dead trees, making forts for the [squirrel emoji] , crunchy french toast, rodeo, bikes, and family hikes."

Joanna has never been shy about sharing heartfelt family moments with fans. Earlier this year, she celebrated a major milestone for her daughter, Emmie, who turned 16 and started driving.

“Our baby girl is SIXTEEN and driving! I already miss taking her to school in the morning and to all of her sports and alllll the many places she needed to go,” she wrote alongside a series of clips showing Emmie growing up, ending with recent footage of her daughter.

While the soundtrack featured Dr. Dog’s “Where’d All the Time Go?,” Joanna’s caption delivered the emotional message.

“If you’re in the season of life where you feel like a taxi driver for your kids, enjoy the moments and the miles with them. It goes by so fast,” she added.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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