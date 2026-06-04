Chip and Joanna Gaines are the most wholesome celebrity power couple out there (at least, in my humble opinion). For years, they've delighted HGTV fans with their Fixer Upper home renovation show, while Joanna also helms her Magnolia empire based in Waco, Texas. Five children, a magazine, and many seasons later, the couple have come a long way from their humble house-flipping business and original Magnolia Market. To celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary, Joanna took to Instagram with a handful of nostalgically romantic snaps from their big day.
Joanna Gaines Shares Throwback Wedding Photos for 23rd Anniversary
They were babies!
"My forever home sweet home," she wrote in the caption. "Happy Anniversary @chipgaines." The 15 images included snaps from past and present, including the pair as a young couple. The last two black-and-white photographs are from their wedding; Joanna wore a strapless, princess-style ball gown with her hair slicked back into her veil. The final image shows the pair sitting in what appears to be a truck bed, with "Just Married" running across the front in an Art Deco font. Joanna beams at the camera while Chip kisses her on the cheek.
Despite having shared nearly a quarter century together, the couple still knows how to have fun, as evidenced in Joanna's most recent Instagram post. The video shows her and Chip turning a 2x4 piece of wood into a balance beam.
"All work, no play…until a 2x4 becomes a balance beam," she wrote. Both of them take turns spinning on the narrow strip of wood, though Joanna showed a much better aptitude for pirouettes and leg extensions than her husband, who comically wobbled and flailed his way through the exercise.
Here's to another 23 years.