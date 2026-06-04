Joanna Gaines Shares Throwback Wedding Photos for 23rd Anniversary

Despite having shared nearly a quarter century together, the couple still knows how to have fun, as evidenced in Joanna's most recent Instagram post. The video shows her and Chip turning a 2x4 piece of wood into a balance beam.

"All work, no play…until a 2x4 becomes a balance beam," she wrote. Both of them take turns spinning on the narrow strip of wood, though Joanna showed a much better aptitude for pirouettes and leg extensions than her husband, who comically wobbled and flailed his way through the exercise.

Here's to another 23 years.