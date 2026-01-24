Joanna Gaines Marks Daughter’s 16th Birthday with a Message Every Mom Needs to Hear

“Our baby girl is SIXTEEN and driving! I already miss taking her to school in the morning and to all of her sports and alllll the many places she needed to go,” she wrote.

Then came the advice every parent should take note of: “If you’re in the season of life where you feel like a taxi driver for your kids, enjoy the moments and the miles with them. It goes by so fast.”

This isn’t the first time Joanna has gotten sentimental about her growing family.

In August 2025, she shared a heartfelt message about her children: “They told me it would go by quicker than I think. That the days are slow but the years are fast. And darn it if they were right. This beautiful gift of time has roared past us all just like I was told. My oldest son left for his third year of college while my oldest daughter packs for her first year across the country.”