Joanna Gaines Marks Daughter’s 16th Birthday with a Message Every Mom Needs to Hear

Joanna Gaines is always sharing helpful tips and must-have products, from her gorgeous new spring Magnolia collection to her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe to styling tricks that never go out of style. And in one of her latest posts, she’s back at it again, this time sharing advice that every parent will want to hear.
The Magnolia founder, 47, recently took to social media to celebrate her daughter Emmy’s 16th birthday. The video featured a series of clips from Emmy’s childhood, ending with shots of her in the present day. While the soundtrack was Dr. Dog’s “Where’d All the Time Go?,” the real message came through in Joanna’s caption.