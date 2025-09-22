Joanna Gaines Just Shared the Most Epic ’80s Throwback—Yes, There Were Bangs

"Last week on my cooking show we baked and then talked about my bangs from the 80s," she captioned the photo. "Who else styled their bangs like this? I must have been proud of that profile… look at that height!"

Fans were all in on the nostalgia. One wrote, "Omg, too nostalgic and cute!! The best was our high school yearbook senior photos when a girl’s bangs were so high that they got cut off at the top of the photo…and then looked like they continued in the photo above her because the guy there had a little beard."

Another chimed in, "Mall bangs!! Retired hair stylist here. In Tennessee I did A LOT of mall bangs (what we called them)! These are perfection!!" And one follower kept it simple, writing, "Those bangs are fantastic."

But Joanna hasn’t been the only one to switch things up in the hair department. Earlier this year, husband Chip Gaines shared his own transformation—just in time for Joanna’s birthday.