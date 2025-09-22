About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Joanna Gaines Just Shared the Most Epic ’80s Throwback—Yes, There Were Bangs

Sky-high bangs, anyone?

By Danielle Long
Published Sep 22, 2025
4:58pm
Joanna Gaines is always good for sharing little gems on social media. From heartwarming family moments to drool-worthy recipes and swoon-worthy home decor, her feed is a go-to haven for all things lifestyle. And in her latest post, the Magnolia founder gave fans a fun blast from the past—with a full-on throwback to the 1980s.

After revealing on an episode of Magnolia Table on HBO Max that she once rocked bangs, Joanna, 47, came through with the ultimate receipt. She posted an old-school photo of herself standing in front of a mirror—what looks like a public restroom—offering a full view of her hairstyle. Thanks to the mirror and a reflection on the tiled wall, we get not one, not two, but three different angles of those iconic bangs.

"Last week on my cooking show we baked and then talked about my bangs from the 80s," she captioned the photo. "Who else styled their bangs like this? I must have been proud of that profile… look at that height!"

Fans were all in on the nostalgia. One wrote, "Omg, too nostalgic and cute!! The best was our high school yearbook senior photos when a girl’s bangs were so high that they got cut off at the top of the photo…and then looked like they continued in the photo above her because the guy there had a little beard."

Another chimed in, "Mall bangs!! Retired hair stylist here. In Tennessee I did A LOT of mall bangs (what we called them)! These are perfection!!" And one follower kept it simple, writing, "Those bangs are fantastic."

But Joanna hasn’t been the only one to switch things up in the hair department. Earlier this year, husband Chip Gaines shared his own transformation—just in time for Joanna’s birthday.

In a video posted in April 2025, Chip is seen cruising around on a lawnmower, his long hair flopping into his face. “All Joanna wanted for her birthday was for me to get a haircut, but I feel like my hair is just finally starting to look awesome,” he says.

The next clip shows their son Crew filming the action as Chip gets several inches chopped off at the salon. The result? A shorter, neater cut that had Chip feeling refreshed.

“I actually feel pretty good. I feel pretty light. Happy birthday, Jo!” he says.

