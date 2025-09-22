Joanna Gaines Just Shared the Most Epic ’80s Throwback—Yes, There Were Bangs

Joanna Gaines is always good for sharing little gems on social media. From heartwarming family moments to drool-worthy recipes and swoon-worthy home decor, her feed is a go-to haven for all things lifestyle. And in her latest post, the Magnolia founder gave fans a fun blast from the past—with a full-on throwback to the 1980s.
After revealing on an episode of Magnolia Table on HBO Max that she once rocked bangs, Joanna, 47, came through with the ultimate receipt. She posted an old-school photo of herself standing in front of a mirror—what looks like a public restroom—offering a full view of her hairstyle. Thanks to the mirror and a reflection on the tiled wall, we get not one, not two, but three different angles of those iconic bangs.