J.Lo Just Made History with a Major Career Milestone

With this new milestone, Lopez joins the ranks of Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift, plus legends like Billy Joel, The Cure, Fleetwood Mac and A-ha. "On The Floor" is now in the company of "Good Luck, Babe!," "Cruel Summer," "drivers license" and "Friday I'm in Love" as one of the illustrious tracks to have attained a billion listens on the platform.

While not lacking in accomplishments, Lopez shows no signs of slowing down. She most recently appeared in New York City to attend the Netflix upfront event, where she spoke of her forthcoming film, Office Romance, co-starring Brett Goldstein. The romantic comedy stars Lopez as a pilot and airline executive who unexpectedly falls in love with the company's new lawyer (Goldstein). It premieres on Netflix June 5.