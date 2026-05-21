Jennifer Lopez is an undisputed icon. She has an impressive roster of film credits, from romantic comedies like The Wedding Planner to the critically-acclaimed Hustlers and a music career credited with bolstering the Latin Pop movement. Lopez has racked up accolades aplenty, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and four MTV Video Music Awards, in addition to being named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME and one of the world's most powerful women by Forbes. Earlier this month, she hit yet another milestone—and I can't believe it didn't happen sooner.
J.Lo Just Made History with a Major Career Milestone
Get in, loser, we're going to the club
If you were up in the club in the 2010s (or even, let's be honest, tuning into the radio), then you know that J.Lo soundtracked the backdrop of many late, frenzied nights gushing with euphoria. And it's her hit "On The Floor" that achieved one billion Spotify streams on May 7, making it the singer's first. The party anthem featured the rapper Pitbull and appeared on Lopez's seventh studio album, Love?, released in 2011.
With this new milestone, Lopez joins the ranks of Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift, plus legends like Billy Joel, The Cure, Fleetwood Mac and A-ha. "On The Floor" is now in the company of "Good Luck, Babe!," "Cruel Summer," "drivers license" and "Friday I'm in Love" as one of the illustrious tracks to have attained a billion listens on the platform.
While not lacking in accomplishments, Lopez shows no signs of slowing down. She most recently appeared in New York City to attend the Netflix upfront event, where she spoke of her forthcoming film, Office Romance, co-starring Brett Goldstein. The romantic comedy stars Lopez as a pilot and airline executive who unexpectedly falls in love with the company's new lawyer (Goldstein). It premieres on Netflix June 5.