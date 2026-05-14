Jennifer Lopez has touched down in NYC to promote her forthcoming romantic comedy, Office Romance, out June 5. The Bronx native brought her signature high fashion flair, donning a racy look for a night out following an appearance at the Netflix Upfrontsf, where the streaming giant announced its content and advertisement expansions for the coming year.
J.Lo Touches Down in New York Wearing Racy Bra & Blazer Outfit
Summer suiting inspo
The actress posted a cinematic Instagram Reel in which she wore an oversized, relaxed taupe suit. As has been the trend ever since Timothée Chalamet showed up to the 2022 Academy Awards in a suit and no shirt, many celebrities have taken a page, including Lopez. She had nothing beneath her blazer, save for a little bralette with scalloped edges. Interestingly, she doubled up on the pants; the elastic waistband of some striped track pants peeking above the low-slung trousers.
Earlier in the day, Lopez arrived at the Netflix Upfronts event in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier corset blazer with its own plunging neckline. There, she was joined by co-star Brett Goldstein, where the duo presented their upcoming film. Office Romance follows Jackie Cruz (Lopez), president and CEO of the airline company Air Cruz. The workaholic has imposed a strict policy against in-office fraternization, but it's quickly put to the test with the appearance of the airline's (hot) new lawyer, Daniel Blanchflower (Goldstein). The rated-R rom-com promises to be spicy. Or, as Netflix put it: "This rom-com is NSFW…but soooo worth clocking in for." Guess J.Lo was dressing right on theme.