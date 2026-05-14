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J.Lo Touches Down in New York Wearing Racy Bra & Blazer Outfit

Summer suiting inspo

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published May 14, 2026
3:36pm
jennifer lopez bra and blazer outfit office romance press tour
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez has touched down in NYC to promote her forthcoming romantic comedy, Office Romance, out June 5. The Bronx native brought her signature high fashion flair, donning a racy look for a night out following an appearance at the Netflix Upfrontsf, where the streaming giant announced its content and advertisement expansions for the coming year.

The actress posted a cinematic Instagram Reel in which she wore an oversized, relaxed taupe suit. As has been the trend ever since Timothée Chalamet showed up to the 2022 Academy Awards in a suit and no shirt, many celebrities have taken a page, including Lopez. She had nothing beneath her blazer, save for a little bralette with scalloped edges. Interestingly, she doubled up on the pants; the elastic waistband of some striped track pants peeking above the low-slung trousers.

Earlier in the day, Lopez arrived at the Netflix Upfronts event in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier corset blazer with its own plunging neckline. There, she was joined by co-star Brett Goldstein, where the duo presented their upcoming film. Office Romance follows Jackie Cruz (Lopez), president and CEO of the airline company Air Cruz. The workaholic has imposed a strict policy against in-office fraternization, but it's quickly put to the test with the appearance of the airline's (hot) new lawyer, Daniel Blanchflower (Goldstein). The rated-R rom-com promises to be spicy. Or, as Netflix put it: "This rom-com is NSFW…but soooo worth clocking in for." Guess J.Lo was dressing right on theme.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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