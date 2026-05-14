J.Lo Touches Down in New York Wearing Racy Bra & Blazer Outfit

Earlier in the day, Lopez arrived at the Netflix Upfronts event in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier corset blazer with its own plunging neckline. There, she was joined by co-star Brett Goldstein, where the duo presented their upcoming film. Office Romance follows Jackie Cruz (Lopez), president and CEO of the airline company Air Cruz. The workaholic has imposed a strict policy against in-office fraternization, but it's quickly put to the test with the appearance of the airline's (hot) new lawyer, Daniel Blanchflower (Goldstein). The rated-R rom-com promises to be spicy. Or, as Netflix put it: "This rom-com is NSFW…but soooo worth clocking in for." Guess J.Lo was dressing right on theme.