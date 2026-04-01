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Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Backless Black Dress to Mark Major Career Milestone

It's the end of an era

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Apr 1, 2026
4:01pm
Jennifer Lopez
John Salangsang

When it comes to delivering a red carpet moment, Jennifer Lopez is pretty much in a league of her own. From iconic throwbacks like her unforgettable green Versace gown at the 2000 Grammy Awards to her endless run of glam appearances since, she consistently knows how to make an entrance. And now, she’s done it again, this time with a look that also marks a major career milestone.

Taking to Instagram, the Kiss of the Spider Woman star, 56, shared a series of photos of herself in a striking black Lily Phellera gown. The first image shows Jennifer seated in an armchair, captured from behind with a glass in hand, highlighting the dress’s dramatic backless design. The look also featured sculptural front cut-outs and feathered sleeves that added a bold, high-fashion edge. She completed the ensemble with sparkling stud earrings, a sleek high bun, and her signature glowing makeup.

The March 29 post was captioned, “Until next time… #TheJLoShow.”

The moment also marked the end of a chapter for Jennifer, as she wrapped her Up All Night live Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The show first kicked off on December 30, 2025, and concluded with its final performance on Saturday, March 28.

Just a day before saying goodbye to the stage, the JLo Beauty founder shared another Instagram carousel filled with highlights from her residency. The post featured everything from glittering performance costumes to glamorous showgirl-inspired looks that defined the run.

Alongside the images, Jennifer penned a heartfelt farewell that captured the emotion of closing out the chapter.

“Last show tonight. Full heart. To my band, my crew, my dancers, my background vocalists and every single fan who was part of the most incredible Happy Era, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart. The best is yet to come,” she wrote.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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