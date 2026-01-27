Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup Free in Candid New Video

From there, the Kiss of the Spider Woman star walks viewers through her skincare and light makeup routine, explaining each step as she goes.

"Putting on That JLo Glow and I give it a second to dry. And then I put on That Spotlight Silhouette, which is our new neck serum," she says while highlighting products from her JLo Beauty line. "It's an important finishing touch because the skin on our neck is so much more delicate and just needs that little bit extra help. I've been doing brow lamination as well.”

Jennifer keeps things minimal from there. “Sometimes I'll do a nice little lip stain and a little bit of bronzer, and I just go a little bit everywhere. It gives a little definition to the whole face," she adds.