About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup Free in Candid New Video

Who else is taking notes?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jan 27, 2026
4:06pm
Jennifer Lopez
﻿SplashNews.com

If there’s one thing that’s always been true about Jennifer Lopez, besides being a triple threat as a singer, actress and dancer, it’s that she loves a full-on glam moment. One quick scroll through her Instagram is all the proof you need. Whether she’s serving a perfectly polished monochromatic nude look or keeping it relaxed in an effortlessly chic everyday outfit (like that linen dress in the season’s most buzzed-about print), she's always serving. That said, her latest post breaks from the usual glossy formula.

The 56-year-old star switched things up by going makeup-free in a new “Get Ready With Me” video. Kicking off the Monday, January 26 post, JLo starts her routine stating, "First thing in the morning, getting my gym clothes on, getting ready, and already washed my face."

From there, the Kiss of the Spider Woman star walks viewers through her skincare and light makeup routine, explaining each step as she goes.

"Putting on That JLo Glow and I give it a second to dry. And then I put on That Spotlight Silhouette, which is our new neck serum," she says while highlighting products from her JLo Beauty line. "It's an important finishing touch because the skin on our neck is so much more delicate and just needs that little bit extra help. I've been doing brow lamination as well.”

Jennifer keeps things minimal from there. “Sometimes I'll do a nice little lip stain and a little bit of bronzer, and I just go a little bit everywhere. It gives a little definition to the whole face," she adds.

After a touch of blush, curled lashes and lip balm, Jennifer declares she’s "ready to go."

While I'm sure we will get more high-glam moments from the star, this stripped-back routine proves she can do both. Maybe that’s the beauty lesson here: less is more.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Jennifer Lopez’s Reaction During a Surprise Street Interview Is Going Viral

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe