Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup Free in Candid New Video

If there’s one thing that’s always been true about Jennifer Lopez, besides being a triple threat as a singer, actress and dancer, it’s that she loves a full-on glam moment. One quick scroll through her Instagram is all the proof you need. Whether she’s serving a perfectly polished monochromatic nude look or keeping it relaxed in an effortlessly chic everyday outfit (like that linen dress in the season’s most buzzed-about print), she's always serving. That said, her latest post breaks from the usual glossy formula.
The 56-year-old star switched things up by going makeup-free in a new “Get Ready With Me” video. Kicking off the Monday, January 26 post, JLo starts her routine stating, "First thing in the morning, getting my gym clothes on, getting ready, and already washed my face."