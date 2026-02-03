About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Chappell Roan Sparked Grammys Fashion Debate—but Her Response Is the Real Moment

And you'll love her more for it

By Danielle Long
Published Feb 3, 2026
5:17pm
Billy Bennight/ZUMA Press

When it comes to the red carpet, predictability is rarely part of the deal. Some celebrities lean into classic silhouettes and old Hollywood glamour, while others treat the moment as an opportunity to push boundaries and spark conversation. At the 2026 Grammys, that tension was on full display—and one artist, in particular, had everyone talking. If you tuned in, you probably already know who it was: Chappell Roan.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer, 27, arrived at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in a look that instantly set social media ablaze. Roan wore a custom maroon Mugler gown inspired by the designer’s iconic 1998 nipple-ring dress. The ensemble initially appeared more demure, thanks to a sheer cape that covered her torso. But once she dropped the layer, the full topless design was revealed and the internet collectively gasped.

While plenty of viewers were quick to weigh in on the daring fashion choice, it was Chappell’s response to the commentary that really stole the spotlight.

JILL CONNELLY/EPA

Sharing a photo of herself in the gown on Instagram, Chappell addressed the buzz head-on, writing, “Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit.”

She continued, “The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D. Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Unsurprisingly, the red carpet moment left fans deeply divided. Some commenters expressed discomfort with the bold look, posting reactions like “How is this allowed” and “Prefer the classic look than this sorry.” Another added, “I love her but this is too much. Is she gonna get banned?”

On the flip side, many fans applauded Roan for her confidence and commitment to self-expression. “Best look of the night easy,” one supporter wrote. Another joked, “Some people have never seen b00bs in their life and it shows you looked absolutely INCREDIBLE!” A third summed it up simply: “Absolutely iconique.”

Love it or hate it, Chappell Roan’s Grammys appearance did exactly what great red carpet fashion is meant to do—get people talking, questioning norms and, in her case, laughing a little while she’s at it.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

