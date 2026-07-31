Hugs & Tears: Jennifer Aniston Shares Emotional Video With Reese Witherspoon

"Laughing and crying," Aniston wrote in the caption. "Final season of @themorningshow incoming...MUCH more to come."

In the second slide, the video shows Aniston and Witherspoon embracing co-star

Mark Duplass as Witherspoon visibly sobs, while Aniston puts her arm around her friend and Duplass plants a kiss on each woman's forehead.

Witherspoon also took to social media to commemorate the end of the era, sharing BTS snaps of her and Aniston's final scene together, in addition to the video. In the second photo of Witherspoon's carousel, the two friends embrace each other tightly as the crew looks on.