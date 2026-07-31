For four seasons, The Morning Show has delighted fans with its satire of broadcast television life, exploring the culture and characters bringing news to a nation while their own personal dramas play out behind the scenes. The hit show is helmed by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, playing rival journalists Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson. The women are thrown together after the former's co-host is accused of sexual misconduct and fired. In reality, the actresses are BFFs, and Aniston shared an emotional video of the two as they marked the end of filming for the show's fifth and final season.
Hugs & Tears: Jennifer Aniston Shares Emotional Video With Reese Witherspoon
Nothing like an iconic celebrity friendship
"Laughing and crying," Aniston wrote in the caption. "Final season of @themorningshow incoming...MUCH more to come."
In the second slide, the video shows Aniston and Witherspoon embracing co-star
Mark Duplass as Witherspoon visibly sobs, while Aniston puts her arm around her friend and Duplass plants a kiss on each woman's forehead.
Witherspoon also took to social media to commemorate the end of the era, sharing BTS snaps of her and Aniston's final scene together, in addition to the video. In the second photo of Witherspoon's carousel, the two friends embrace each other tightly as the crew looks on.
The Morning Show premiered in November 2019 on Apple TV+, based on media critic and CNN analyst Brian Patrick Stelter's 2013 book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series examined the culture of broadcast news while also incorporating real-world events, like the COVID-19 pandemic, global conflict and the #MeToo movement.
The fifth season premieres in 2027 and is going out with a bang, having been nominated for 28 Emmys, 11 Screen Actors Guild awards and ten Golden Globes. Aniston and Witherspoon in particular have each been nominated twice for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys. Aniston was also the winner of the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.