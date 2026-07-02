Jennifer Aniston Posts Rare Photo with Boyfriend—and Her Body Language Speaks Volumes

While I was obsessively refreshing Taylor Swift's Insta page for wedding photos casually viewing Instagram, I was quite surprised at the latest post from Friends star Jennifer Aniston. Sure, she's relatively new to IG so every post is a treat. But in this case, she gave us a rare glimpse of her boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

Last night, Aniston, 57, shared a "summer dumper" (her words, definitely not mine) featuring pics of recent memories, celeb friends and her beloved dogs. And while I was happy to see so many familiar faces—like Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts—it was the first shot of her beau that truly caught my eye.

In the image, Aniston, in sunnies and a black top, is taking a selfie through the front seat of a car. On the other side stands Curtis, 50, smiling and wearing a casual tee and jeans. The best part? Aniston's body language, which says a lot.