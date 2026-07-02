About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Jennifer Aniston Posts Rare Photo with Boyfriend—and Her Body Language Speaks Volumes

Love is clearly in the air

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Jul 2, 2026
1:20pm
jennifer aniston boyfriend jim curtis
Christopher Peterson/Shutterstock

While I was obsessively refreshing Taylor Swift's Insta page for wedding photos casually viewing Instagram, I was quite surprised at the latest post from Friends star Jennifer Aniston. Sure, she's relatively new to IG so every post is a treat. But in this case, she gave us a rare glimpse of her boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

Last night, Aniston, 57, shared a "summer dumper" (her words, definitely not mine) featuring pics of recent memories, celeb friends and her beloved dogs. And while I was happy to see so many familiar faces—like Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts—it was the first shot of her beau that truly caught my eye.

In the image, Aniston, in sunnies and a black top, is taking a selfie through the front seat of a car. On the other side stands Curtis, 50, smiling and wearing a casual tee and jeans. The best part? Aniston's body language, which says a lot.

First of all, there's her choice of pose. She's pursing her lips in a kiss, showing off a fun and playful side (surely a sign that she's enjoying her day with her boyfriend). And then there's the casualness of it all. She seems super relaxed, at ease in her surroundings (another sign that she and Curtis are comfortable being themselves around one another).

Aniston's laid-back energy and body language continues throughout the carousel. She looks to be right at home with her friend in the second slide. And in the third image where Crudup and Watts pop up, we get another glimpse of her chill vibes, showing off relaxed shoulders and a subtle, comfy smile.

Each image in the "dumper" paints her life not as a glammed up, overly-produced Hollywood one. Rather, she simply seems to be enjoying herself and living her best life (some famous friends in tow).

This latest post isn't the first we've seen of Curtis on her IG though...

Back in November, Aniston shared a black-and-white pic where she has her arms wrapped around Curtis. The caption read, “Happy birthday my love [red heart emoji] Cherished.”

This November post marked the first time the Morning Show actress officially acknowledged her boyfriend online, though they had been spotted with one another IRL on previous occasions.

Also late last year, in an Elle interview, Aniston briefly mentioned Curtis, revealing he’s a hypnotist and transformational coach.

jennifer aniston boyfriend jim curtis
Christopher Peterson/Shutterstock

She said at the time, “Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does. He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people.” 

She added, “He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to.”

Guess I now have to keep refreshing Taylor and Jennifer's IG pages...

RELATED

The 3 Pvolve Pieces Jennifer Aniston Swears By

Philip Mutz Headshot

Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe