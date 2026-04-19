Jennifer Aniston is known for many things. Her starring turn as Rachel Green in Friends. The Morning Show, which she executive produces and stars in alongside friend Reese Witherspoon. And...her beauty and wellness routines. Aniston is the founder of haircare line Lolavie, and also an ardent practitioner of the Pvolve low-impact fitness method. As a longtime fan of the workout, she's also had a running partnership with the brand—and recently spilled on her three favorite workout tools.
The 3 Pvolve Pieces Jennifer Aniston Swears By
A flexible workout routine
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.
In an Instagram story, Aniston showcased the three pieces of equipment she swears by, along with a quick demo of her excercises. Pvolve has packaged her favorites into a convenient Jen's Arms & Abs Bundle (
$237; $204), which includes the P.ball, P.band and P.3 Trainer.
The travel-friendly P.band is designed to work your arms, back and shoulders, promising to improve mobility, stability and posture. The compact P3.3 Trainer ambitiously bills itself as a portable pilates reformer that will sculpt your arms, legs, glutes and core. The most unwieldy (but still packable) P.ball offers a workout for your inner thighs and glutes, focusing on hip mobility and core connection.
So, does it work? Or is Aniston also coasting on access to Hollywood's top cosmetic practitioners? PureWow Senior Director of Special Projects and Royals, Rachel Bowie, went to a workout in New York City to find out.
"As a recent second-time mom in her 40s—and one clawing her way back to some semblance of a workout routine now that my son is 1—Pvolve piqued my curiosity almost immediately," she writes. After a month of doing the exercises at home and attending the in-person workout, Bowie felt a difference almost immediately.
"I immediately noticed how [the exercises] released the common aches and pains of everyday life. The experience was challenging, but throughout felt so constructive—overall, it felt like I devoted quality time to improving my range of motion, which is such a critical goal for longevity. More than anything, I felt capable and empowered by the end. I’m [now] a huge fan of Pvolve and can’t wait to continue and reap the results."