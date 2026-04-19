The 3 Pvolve Pieces Jennifer Aniston Swears By

So, does it work? Or is Aniston also coasting on access to Hollywood's top cosmetic practitioners? PureWow Senior Director of Special Projects and Royals, Rachel Bowie, went to a workout in New York City to find out.

"As a recent second-time mom in her 40s—and one clawing her way back to some semblance of a workout routine now that my son is 1—Pvolve piqued my curiosity almost immediately," she writes. After a month of doing the exercises at home and attending the in-person workout, Bowie felt a difference almost immediately.

"I immediately noticed how [the exercises] released the common aches and pains of everyday life. The experience was challenging, but throughout felt so constructive—overall, it felt like I devoted quality time to improving my range of motion, which is such a critical goal for longevity. More than anything, I felt capable and empowered by the end. I’m [now] a huge fan of Pvolve and can’t wait to continue and reap the results."