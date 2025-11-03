Jennifer Aniston Just Posted a Sweet Photo with Boyfriend Jim Curtis

By now, the concept of soft-launching a relationship isn’t exactly foreign. It’s when someone hints that they’re dating, without giving away too much. No tags, no face reveals, just subtle teases. It’s a move plenty of people (and yes, even celebrities) have mastered, Jennifer Aniston included. But with her latest Instagram post, the Friends alum seems to have moved from a soft launch to a full-blown hard launch.

The LolaVie haircare founder, 56, took to Instagram on November 2 to give a heartfelt shoutout to her “love,” Jim Curtis, to celebrate the day he was born. Sharing a black-and-white photo of the two embracing, with Jennifer’s arms wrapped around his waist as she hugs him from behind, she wrote, “Happy birthday my love [red heart emoji] Cherished.”