news

Jennifer Aniston Just Posted a Sweet Photo with Boyfriend Jim Curtis

It's (Instagram) official

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 3, 2025
3:51pm
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

By now, the concept of soft-launching a relationship isn’t exactly foreign. It’s when someone hints that they’re dating, without giving away too much. No tags, no face reveals, just subtle teases. It’s a move plenty of people (and yes, even celebrities) have mastered, Jennifer Aniston included. But with her latest Instagram post, the Friends alum seems to have moved from a soft launch to a full-blown hard launch.

The LolaVie haircare founder, 56, took to Instagram on November 2 to give a heartfelt shoutout to her “love,” Jim Curtis, to celebrate the day he was born. Sharing a black-and-white photo of the two embracing, with Jennifer’s arms wrapped around his waist as she hugs him from behind, she wrote, “Happy birthday my love [red heart emoji] Cherished.”

While this marks the first time Jennifer has officially acknowledged her boyfriend online, it’s definitely not the first time fans have caught a glimpse of him. Back in September, Jim was spotted being the ultimate supportive partner while Jennifer promoted season four of her Apple TV+ hit, The Morning Show. In clips shared online, he could be seen smiling and watching proudly from the edge of the red carpet.

And before that, the actress sparked plenty of buzz with her summer photo dump on Instagram. The 18-slide carousel was full of beachy, sun-soaked moments and cameos from her famous inner circle, including longtime BFF and Friends co-star Courteney Cox. The post also featured vacation snaps and dinner hangs with her equally star-studded crew: Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Sandra Bullock.

The post quickly earned love from fans and celebs alike, with Julia Roberts, Isla Fisher and Mindy Kaling all hitting “like.” But it was slide 17 that really got people talking, a candid shot of a man sitting on the sand, staring out at the sunset. He wasn’t tagged but many were convinced it was Curtis.

Well, looks like everyone was right.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
