Jennifer Aniston Makes Rare Comment About BF Jim Curtis & His Job Isn’t What I Expected

What degree does that require?

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 12, 2025
9:22pm
Disney/Stewart Cook

Jennifer Aniston has always been famously private about her personal life. It took months of subtle hints and soft-launches before she finally confirmed she’s dating Jim Curtis. Even then, details were scarce. But in a recent interview, the Friends star gave fans a little more insight into her beau, starting with what he actually does for work.

In an Elle interview published November 12, the 56-year-old actress briefly mentioned Jim, revealing he’s a hypnotist and transformational coach.

“Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does,” Jennifer shared. “He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people."

And she didn't stop there.

"He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity," the Lolavie haircare founder star added. "It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to.”

Honestly, I did not see hypnotist and transformational coach coming. While previous reports had mentioned that he did not work in the industry (unlike most of Jen's exes!), I probably would’ve guessed some kind of white-collar gig but I have to admit, that’s actually super intriguing.

Earlier this month, Jennifer officially celebrated her relationship with Jim on Instagram for his birthday. Sharing a black-and-white snap of the two embracing, with her arms wrapped around his waist from behind, she captioned the November 2 post, “Happy birthday my love [red heart emoji] Cherished.”

While this marked the first official acknowledgment of her relationship online, fans had already caught glimpses of Jim. In September, he was spotted cheering Jennifer on at red carpet events promoting season four of The Morning Show, smiling proudly from the sidelines.

Even before that, Jennifer’s summer Instagram photo dump caused a stir.

The 18-slide carousel featured sun-soaked, beachy moments with her famous friends, but it was slide 17 that got people talking: a candid shot of a man sitting on the sand, gazing at the sunset. He wasn’t tagged but many fans were convinced it was Jim Curtis, making a subtle appearance.

Welp, the cat's really out of the bag now.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
