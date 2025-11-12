Jennifer Aniston Makes Rare Comment About BF Jim Curtis & His Job Isn’t What I Expected

Jennifer Aniston has always been famously private about her personal life. It took months of subtle hints and soft-launches before she finally confirmed she’s dating Jim Curtis. Even then, details were scarce. But in a recent interview, the Friends star gave fans a little more insight into her beau, starting with what he actually does for work.

In an Elle interview published November 12, the 56-year-old actress briefly mentioned Jim, revealing he’s a hypnotist and transformational coach.

“Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does,” Jennifer shared. “He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people."

And she didn't stop there.