Jennifer Aniston’s Ex Had the Most Unexpected Reaction to Her Relationship Reveal

Now we know where they stand

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 4, 2025
8:35pm
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In case you missed it, Jennifer Aniston just went Instagram-official with Jim Curtis on Sunday. Like most of Jen’s posts, it quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments from celebrity friends and colleagues, including Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Dewan, Amanda Kloots and more. But eagle-eyed fans may have noticed one particularly surprising “like” in the mix—from none other than her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

Yes, that’s right. Among nearly 1.5 million likes (which included Mandy Moore, Sofía Vergara and bestie Courteney Cox) was Justin. Jennifer, 56, and Justin, 54, first got together in May 2011. By the following January, they’d purchased a $22 million home in Los Angeles’s Bel Air neighborhood. They got engaged on August 10, 2012, tied the knot on August 5, 2015 and ultimately separated at the end of 2017.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

These days, Theroux has moved on and he married actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in March 2025.

As for Jennifer, her relationship “hard launch” came in honor of Jim’s birthday. Alongside a black-and-white photo of the two embracing, with Jen’s arms wrapped around his waist as she hugs him from behind, she wrote, “Happy birthday my love [red heart emoji] Cherished.”

While this marks the first time Jen has acknowledged her boyfriend online, fans have seen glimpses of him before. Back in September, Jim was spotted being the ultimate supportive partner at the season four premiere of The Morning Show. In clips shared online, he could be seen smiling and watching proudly from the edge of the red carpet.

And before that, Jen sparked plenty of buzz with her summer photo dump on Instagram. The 18-slide carousel was full of beachy, sun-soaked moments and cameos from her famous inner circle. The stand out moment was a shot of Jim from behind. By the looks of it though, their love is front and center now.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
