Jennifer Aniston’s Ex Had the Most Unexpected Reaction to Her Relationship Reveal

In case you missed it, Jennifer Aniston just went Instagram-official with Jim Curtis on Sunday. Like most of Jen’s posts, it quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments from celebrity friends and colleagues, including Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Dewan, Amanda Kloots and more. But eagle-eyed fans may have noticed one particularly surprising “like” in the mix—from none other than her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

Yes, that’s right. Among nearly 1.5 million likes (which included Mandy Moore, Sofía Vergara and bestie Courteney Cox) was Justin. Jennifer, 56, and Justin, 54, first got together in May 2011. By the following January, they’d purchased a $22 million home in Los Angeles’s Bel Air neighborhood. They got engaged on August 10, 2012, tied the knot on August 5, 2015 and ultimately separated at the end of 2017.