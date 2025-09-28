Did You Know Jennifer Aniston Holds a Guinness World Record?

On a recent press appearance related to her cover story on October’s Vanity Fair, Aniston appeared with The Morning Show co-stars in a mock quiz show in which she made them guess her world record. Co-stars Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass joked about her being the most highly paid TV actress of all time, being on the most magazine covers ever or posting the most rescue dogs on social media, but they were wrong. Finally, Aniston came clean—she was given a plaque for, as she explained it, “Instagram followers.” Witherspoon’s eyes lit up, ever channeling her A-student vibe, and she said “that’s right! In a day or something?” Then the petite blond, who plays spunky Bradley Jackson opposite Aniston’s seasoned honcho Alex Levy, turns to the camera and says definitively, “She crashed Instagram.”