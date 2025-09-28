Unless you live in a media blackout, you’re aware Jennifer Aniston is popular. The actress’s fashion sense, famous friendships with Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow and wildly entertaining Apple TV+ series The Morning Show—it’s all catnip to her fans. However more than a few members of the Jen Army were surprised recently when the she revealed to her co-stars that her fame has even won her an award—a Guinness World Record, no less.
Did You Know Jennifer Aniston Holds a Guinness World Record?
Nope, we’re not talking paychecks
On a recent press appearance related to her cover story on October’s Vanity Fair, Aniston appeared with The Morning Show co-stars in a mock quiz show in which she made them guess her world record. Co-stars Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass joked about her being the most highly paid TV actress of all time, being on the most magazine covers ever or posting the most rescue dogs on social media, but they were wrong. Finally, Aniston came clean—she was given a plaque for, as she explained it, “Instagram followers.” Witherspoon’s eyes lit up, ever channeling her A-student vibe, and she said “that’s right! In a day or something?” Then the petite blond, who plays spunky Bradley Jackson opposite Aniston’s seasoned honcho Alex Levy, turns to the camera and says definitively, “She crashed Instagram.”
Here's the story: According to Guinness World Records, in October 2019, Aniston joined Instagram and five hours and 16 minutes later, reached one million followers. Reports at the time had Instagram struggling to accommodate the likes and comments on the post; today, she has 44.6 million followers. It makes sense—she’s a good follow, with an enviably chill feed that peppers in exercise and nutrition messaging with peeks into her personal life—like a stealth silhouette of a new beau earlier this year. And yes, animal lover Aniston’s got great rescue dog content, too.