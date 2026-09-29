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Hudson Williams’s Girlfriend Begs Overzealous ‘Heated Rivalry’ Fans to ‘Please Stop’ Crossing a Major Line

Boundaries are boundaries

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Sep 29, 2026
1:33pm
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It’s not exactly unusual for a show to become an overnight obsession. We’ve seen it happen time and time again with series like Off Campus, The Summer I Turned Pretty and plenty of others. Fans fall for the characters, become invested in the stars and, naturally, want to know more about their lives off-screen. But when it comes to Heated Rivalry, it seems some fans have taken that interest a little too far. So far that Katelyn Larson, the girlfriend of Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams, is speaking out after fans crossed what she says is a major line.

Taking to social media, Larson, 24, issued a rare statement about the situation.

“Obviously a lot of you have found the [tattoo] studio [I work at] because of a certain show and that’s more than OK,” she wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 22, per Us Weekly. “This is where I draw a very hard line: booking an appointment with me or anyone else purely because of the connection to the show crosses a huge territory.”

“Showing up to your appointment and asking my coworkers any sort of questions about myself or about Hudson is hugely uncomfortable for everyone.”

Larson asked anyone planning to visit her tattoo studio solely because of her connection to Williams to “please stop.” At the same time, she made it clear that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with following her or her fellow artists because you genuinely like their work.

“If you're following me or any of the other artists because you genuinely like their art and want to get some cool tattoos,” she wrote, “Please go right ahead. Don't ever feel weird about that.”

Larson’s statement comes just weeks after Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney also asked fans to respect the cast and crew as production gets underway on season two.

“To our incredible fans and everyone who's been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more Heated Rivalry, please help us in making it the best it can be,” Tierney wrote in an August 4 Instagram post.

“If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best,” Tierney added. “We promise it'll be worth the wait.”

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Clara Stein

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