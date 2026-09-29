Hudson Williams’s Girlfriend Begs Overzealous ‘Heated Rivalry’ Fans to ‘Please Stop’ Crossing a Major Line

It’s not exactly unusual for a show to become an overnight obsession. We’ve seen it happen time and time again with series like Off Campus, The Summer I Turned Pretty and plenty of others. Fans fall for the characters, become invested in the stars and, naturally, want to know more about their lives off-screen. But when it comes to Heated Rivalry, it seems some fans have taken that interest a little too far. So far that Katelyn Larson, the girlfriend of Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams, is speaking out after fans crossed what she says is a major line.
Taking to social media, Larson, 24, issued a rare statement about the situation.
“Obviously a lot of you have found the [tattoo] studio [I work at] because of a certain show and that’s more than OK,” she wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 22, per Us Weekly. “This is where I draw a very hard line: booking an appointment with me or anyone else purely because of the connection to the show crosses a huge territory.”