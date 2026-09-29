Hudson Williams’s Girlfriend Begs Overzealous ‘Heated Rivalry’ Fans to ‘Please Stop’ Crossing a Major Line

“Showing up to your appointment and asking my coworkers any sort of questions about myself or about Hudson is hugely uncomfortable for everyone.”

Larson asked anyone planning to visit her tattoo studio solely because of her connection to Williams to “please stop.” At the same time, she made it clear that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with following her or her fellow artists because you genuinely like their work.

“If you're following me or any of the other artists because you genuinely like their art and want to get some cool tattoos,” she wrote, “Please go right ahead. Don't ever feel weird about that.”

Larson’s statement comes just weeks after Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney also asked fans to respect the cast and crew as production gets underway on season two.

“To our incredible fans and everyone who's been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more Heated Rivalry, please help us in making it the best it can be,” Tierney wrote in an August 4 Instagram post.